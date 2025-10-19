October 23, 2025: Ojikutu declares 80th birthday day of sobriety, supplication for survival, sustenance

The first elected female deputy governor in Nigeria, Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, has declared October 23rd, 2025, the anniversary of her 80th birthday, as a day of sobriety, calling for supplication for survival and sustenance across the world.

Ojikutu also said it is a day to show love to the deprived and the less privileged among us.

Ojikutu in a statement she personally signed to commemorate her 80th birthday anniversary, said the revelation is becoming very strong now, adding that there’s a need to fast and pray on that day to reduce the hardships occasioned by the economic meltdown across the globe.

According to Ojikutu, acute hardship is biting harder, and there is a need to seek the face of God to ameliorate the suffering, to grant those in leadership across the world wisdom, knowledge, and understanding on selfless non-egoistic actions to take and also grant the masses the discernment, not a clueless support spirit.

The former deputy governor of Lagos state who’s headed for Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 21, 2025 to offer prayers for her birthday and also seek the face of Allah to have mercy, urged all God fearing and loving people in the universe to fast and pray to avert the looming disaster.

Ojikutu counseled that fasting to commemorate her birthday on Thursday would be very good, given what’s happening around us, adding that all gifts should be converted to support for the deprived and the less privileged among us and share the pictures of such with me as my gift.

She said: ” The message from God is coming to me very strongly that there’s a need to humble ourselves through Fasting and Prayers to ameliorate the suffering in the land. It’s not only in Nigeria, it’s across the world. See what’s happening in America now. “My birthday request to all who want to gift me is that all such gifts be converted to feasting the deprived and less privileged around them and to share the pictures with me as my birthday gifts.

“The wave of suffering across the globe, according to the revelation God gave me, would bite harder in the days ahead unless we fast and pray to avert this ugly trend coming down upon us,” she added.

It would be recalled that Alhaja Ojikutu issued a warning according to the revelation she received that the late President Muhammadu Buhari would be poisoned, but the advice was not heeded, leading to a protracted illness for several months while PMB was in office between 2016 and 2018.

