Komolafe’s image used in scam: NUPRC issues public warning

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has issued a warning to the public about fake social media profiles using the name and image of its Chief Executive, Engineer Gbenga Komolafe.

According to a press statement issued by the Commission’s Head, Media and Strategic Communication,Eniola Akinkuotu, Komolafe doesn’t have accounts on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, and the public should steer clear of these impersonating pages to avoid scams.

“For the sake of clarity, the Commission Chief Executive has no social media accounts. Members of the public are therefore advised against interacting with such pages in order to avoid being defrauded,” the Commission said.

The commission recommends verifying information through its official website, (link unavailable), and authentic social media channels.

“The public is enjoined to be wary of the antics of impersonators while efforts are being made to bring fraudsters to book”.

NUPRC is working to apprehend the fraudsters and urges the public to be cautious of impersonation attempts.