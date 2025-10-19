October 19, 2025
Trending now

Ondo Police arrest suspected cult-leader over Akungba mayhem

79% of informal businesses record increase in cost – MoniePoint report

ADC to APC: Defections can’t save you from defeat in 2027

Account for missing N18.6bn for NASS commission office complex, name contractors’, SERAP…

NDLEA intercepts US, UK, DRC-bound illicit drug consignments in frozen snails, electrical…

Bayelsa govt seeks support of business community in fight against fake products

Komolafe’s image used in scam: NUPRC issues public warning

Foundation rallies support for widows with 10th anniversary conference

Ex-APC Chieftain faults party’s style of picking flagbearers for elections

Tomato traders attribute price hike to supply challenges, poor storage

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Komolafe’s image used in scam: NUPRC issues public warning

by Editor0112

 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has issued a warning to the public about fake social media profiles using the name and image of its Chief Executive, Engineer Gbenga Komolafe.

According to a press statement issued by the Commission’s Head, Media and Strategic Communication,Eniola Akinkuotu, Komolafe doesn’t have accounts on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, and the public should steer clear of these impersonating pages to avoid scams.

“For the sake of clarity, the Commission Chief Executive has no social media accounts. Members of the public are therefore advised against interacting with such pages in order to avoid being defrauded,” the Commission said.

The commission recommends verifying information through its official website, (link unavailable), and authentic social media channels.

“The public is enjoined to be wary of the antics of impersonators while efforts are being made to bring fraudsters to book”.

NUPRC is working to apprehend the fraudsters and urges the public to be cautious of impersonation attempts.

Related posts

FID: Shell, partners invests $5bn in Bonga North deep-water project, Nigeria

Editor

ES NCDMB, Lagos Gov Commission Bell Oil and Gas’ Pipe Threading and Valve Assembly Plant

Editor

Rivers: Ex-Artisanal Refiners Partner HYPREP, Sensitises Members, Youths Against Re-pollution in Ogoniland

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO