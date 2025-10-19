FreeNnamdikanuNow campaign : IPOB accepts Police press release restraining protest to designated areas in Abuja

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said it has acknowledged the press release on the protest for the release of Nnamdi Kanu on Monday, 20 October, issued by the Nigeria Police Force on October 18, 2025, through CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, regarding the Federal High Court Order in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025, Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Omoyele Sowore & 4 Others.

Making this disclosure to newsmen through her spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB said, ‘We note the Police’s reminder of the court’s directive restraining protests in designated areas of Abuja, including the Aso Rock Villa, the National Assembly Complex, and other key locations.

” IPOB also recognizes the Police’s stated commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure public safety while respecting the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful assembly.

“IPOB commends the measured and professional tone of the Nigeria Police Force’s statement, a welcome departure from the inflammatory and heavy-handed rhetoric that once defined official responses to civic dissent.

“This approach aligns with the expectations of a modern, democratic police service, not a police force.

We encourage the Police to maintain this standard not only in language but in action, as the integrity of their institution rests on impartial enforcement of the law.

“However, we must express our concern over recurring allegations that certain elements within the security architecture have, in the past, infiltrated peaceful demonstrations with hired provocateurs to incite chaos and tarnish the image of legitimate movements.

“IPOB urges the Nigeria Police Force to guard against such practices during this period. Such tactics, if repeated, would not only violate the rights of Nigerians but also betray the very constitutional principles the Police have pledged to uphold.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow campaign and any associated peaceful demonstrations are not organized by IPOB;

For the avoidance of doubt. The campaign is a broad-based civic effort championed by human rights activists and pro-democracy advocates, including Omoyele Sowore and his team, who have publicly declared their commitment to peaceful and lawful advocacy for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

” IPOB, as a lawful and peace-loving movement, fully supports this democratic initiative and shares in its call for justice, freedom, and accountability.

“The agitation for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release transcends ethnicity, religion, or political alignment. It embodies a universal demand for justice and respect for the rule of law—values cherished by every freedom-loving Nigerian. IPOB reaffirms that it remains a disciplined organization committed to peaceful engagement.

“Our members have been directed to maintain calm, respect the court’s restrictions, and avoid any form of confrontation or disorder.

“We call on the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that peaceful demonstrators are protected, not provoked or persecuted. The world is watching, and the conduct of the security agencies will serve as a litmus test for Nigeria’s adherence to democratic norms.

The prolonged and unlawful detention of our leader continues to deepen public mistrust and erode confidence in Nigeria’s justice system.

“IPOB remains unwavering in its commitment to non-violence, lawful advocacy, and the pursuit of justice.

We pray for God’s protection over all participants in this noble struggle for truth and freedom. Let peace prevail, and let those who profit from chaos and oppression be exposed by the collective unity of a people yearning for justice,” the movement maintained.

