Don’t move 2027 polls to Nov 2026, NNPP Chieftain warns National Assembly

…….Says it’s ploy to hamper adequate preparations of political stakeholders

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has called on the National Assembly not to move the 2027 general elections to 2026, saying doing so will hamper adequate preparations for the election by various political parties, the intending candidates and the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It would be recalled that the National Assembly has proposed moving Nigeria’s next presidential and governorship elections to hold in November 2026 instead of February/March 2027.

The move, contained in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025, seeks to ensure that all election petitions are concluded before the May 29, 2027, handover date.

The draft amendment read, “Elections into the office of the President and Governor of a State shall be held not later than 185 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.

Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Adebayo Balogun, explained that the move is designed to “ensure that all manner of election litigations are dispensed with before the swearing in of winners”.

However in a press statement today, Ajadi condemned the proposed shift of the election from 2027 to 2026.

He said the National Assembly should not put pressure on political parties, the intending candidates and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by rushing them into the election.

Ajadi who was the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State during the 2023 general election, reminded the National Assembly that ean lection is a serious matter that requires adequate preparations by the INEC, the political parties and the candidates that will participate in the election.

He said the excuse for the shift of the election backward so that all election petitions should have been concluded before May 29, 2027 hand over date does not hold water.

Ajadi said it is the duty of the Judiciary and the petitioners not to delay the petitions, noting that the same reason was advanced leading to shift of the election to between February and March of the election year.

He said the shift in the date of the election to 2026 will further weaken the political institutions and turned the country into early politics and less governance.

According to him, “I urge the National Assembly not to move the 2027 elections to 2026. Election is a serious and important issue for national development. We don’t need to rush the political parties, the intending candidates and the INEC into preparations.

“Election requires proper and adequate planning. This will take time. Political parties need adequate time and finances to recruit candidates, while candidates in turn , need to plan adequately.

“I think we can just appeal to the Judiciary to give priority to election petitions and ensure that they are disposed of on time. Moving general elections to 2026 will cripple governance almost immediately and this is not good for a country like Nigeria that is trying to fix its economy.

“We cannot be in a perpetual election period; governance is necessary for the country’s development. The National Assembly should be cautious of the severe negative implications of bringing 2027 election forward to 2026”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2