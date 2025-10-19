Anambra Gubernatorial Polls: PPRO Assures of Maximum Security

By Chidimma Okoye

To ensure that Journalists work in line with the Nigerian media code of elections coverage and with the support to media which is under Component 4 of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance programme in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) during the November 8 Anambra Governorship election, The International Press Center (IPC) and Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO) has jointly organized a 2 day media forum on “Enhanced Reportage, Inclusivity and Accountability of Stakeholders towards Anambra Gubernatorial Polls” in Awka.

The forum entailed consultations and interactions with critical stakeholders from the security agencies, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Media Professionals, and Facilitators, aimed towards giving civic voter education and ensuring inclusiveness of women, youths, and persons with disability in the electoral process to deliver a credible election at the end.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of International Press Center, Mr. Lanre Arogundade stressed that it is the role of the media to monitor governance and hold government accountable for the purpose of Democratic accountability.

He tasked Journalists to always follow up on election manifestos to ensure fulfillment, and also to fact check claims on fulfillment of those campaign promises post election to ascertain facts.

He however warned the public on the dangers of being misled by misinformation with unverified and unfounded information just to disrupt peace.

The Executive Director of Centre for Media and Society, Mr. Akin Akingbulu said that Journalists are the bridge between the process of election and the people, he therefore enjoined the media to apply professionalism in line of duty to build trust in the people and to be able to counter the challenge of voter apathy.

The Nigerian Police Force Anambra State Command’s Public Relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga while speaking at the event assured the public of maximum security during the Anambra Gubernatorial polls, as measures have been put in place with other state commands and other security agencies to achieve that.

He called on relevant bodies to sensitize the public on dangers of vote buying and the need to vote with conscience.

SP Ikenga however, commended the people of Anambra for their collective efforts in joining security agencies to fight insecurity, stating that it has brought some positivity in the state.

The Commandant of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Coros (NSCDC) Maku Olatunde ably represented, also assured the public of peaceful environment, free of intimidation during the 8 November polls, stressing that it is the civic right and responsibility of the public to vote during elections.

The Executive Director of TAF Africa, Ambassador Jake Epelle enjoined all election stakeholders to ensure that there is inclusion of persons with disability in the electoral process urging the media to give them voice.