Abuja Police Housing project demolished over planning violations

… As Wike Seeks Meeting with IGP

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has expressed disappointment over the demolition of 11 duplexes built by the Nigerian Police Force in Apo-Dutse District, Abuja, saying the police had ignored safety concerns and proceeded with construction despite being denied approval.

Wike visited the site and announced plans to meet with the Inspector General of Police to address the issue, emphasizing that government institutions must comply with planning regulations.

The Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, explained that the plot was allocated to the police in 2018 but approval was withheld due to safety risks, including a high-tension line and a proposed bridge alignment.

In a separate event, Wike flagged off the construction of Collector Road C01, linking the Body of Benchers complex to Baze University, saying President Tinubu’s approval reflects his commitment to supporting the legal profession and education in the FCT. The road is expected to be completed within six months [1][2].

The meeting, according to the minister, will enable both institutions to address the breach of development regulations that led to Thursday’s demolition by the Department of Development Control.

According to him, “Well, it’s unfortunate. Yesterday, I got a report from Development Control that they had to come here to stop some buildings that were going on. You can see the high tension. It’s been built by the Nigerian Police. They applied for approval, but Development Control said no. There’s no way they could grant approval. Look at where the high tension is.”

The minister explained that the enforcement team from Development Control was detained by police officers while trying to stop the illegal construction, prompting his visit to verify the situation. “They asked them to stop; they refused to stop. They had to come here to make sure the buildings were brought down. But they were arrested by the Nigerian Police, so I have to come and see things for myself,” Wike said.

Wike stressed that government institutions must lead by example in complying with planning regulations, adding that he would engage the IGP to ensure such infractions are not repeated. “I’m sure the IG may not be aware, but I have to take it up with the appropriate authority. We cannot allow this. Government is here to enforce rules, not to break them,” he stated.

The Director of Development Control, Tpl. Mukhtar Galadima, who accompanied the minister to the site explained that the disputed site, Plot 189, Cadastral Zone B14, Dutse District, was allocated to the Police in 2018 for institutional development, but approval was withheld because the plot lies directly beneath a high-tension line and within the alignment of a proposed bridge.

He confirmed that several stop-work notices and letters were ignored, forcing the department to act. “Looking at the risk involved, we can’t just fold our arms, because should anything happen, we’ll be held responsible. That’s why we had to react, and we acted yesterday,” Galadima said.

In a separate event, the minister had earlier flagged off the construction of Collector Road C01 in the Institution and Research District, linking the Body of Benchers complex to Baze University in Abuja.

The Collector Road C01 project, greenlit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through emergency procurement, aims to enhance connectivity in Abuja’s growing legal and academic hub.

Wike emphasized that President Tinubu’s prompt approval underscores his dedication to advancing the legal sector and education in the FCT.

He guaranteed the road’s completion within six months and encouraged residents to collaborate with the government through constructive engagement rather than social media bashing.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2