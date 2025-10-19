79% of informal businesses record increase in cost – MoniePoint report

Seventy-nine per cent of businesses in the informal economy record increase in their cost of doing business over the past one year, MoniePoint’s Informal Economy Report, 2025 says.

The report unveiled in Abuja on Oct. 17, said informal business owners disclosed that the increase was due to high prices from suppliers, hike in transportation costs, and the depreciation of the Naira.

Informal businesses according to the report are small enterprises in the country that are not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The report said majority of businesses in the informal economy representing 65 per cent had experienced some increase in their business revenue over the past year.

It, however, said the impact of the increase on the profit of the businesses were lower with only about 47 per cent of them reporting a corresponding increase in their profit.

In loans, MoniePoint in the report said one in three of the informal businesses reported that the highest amount they had received as loan was N100,000 or less.

According to the report, only six per cent of informal businesses have secured loans exceeding one million naira.

”Informal businesses owned by men are twice as likely to get loans above one million naira as women owned businesses.

”Moniepoint builds for the informal sector by creating financial solutions that meet the unique needs of small business owners in Nigeria’s informal economy.

”Recognising that many in this sector operate without formal banking relationships, we provide accessible tools that simplify payments, collections, and help them manage their businesses.

”Rather than exclude them entirely, we work with the banking tiers made available by the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure that we can still bank them, even when their businesses are small.

”Integrations within our platform also make it possible for them to register their businesses within the app, and become formally recognised, opening them up to even more support,” the bank said in the report.

.MoniePoint, trade ministry, CAC partner to strengthen SME businesses

MoniePoint Inc. says it is collaborating with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to make it easier for informal businesses to formalise their dealings.

Mr Tosin Eniolorunda, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder, Moniepoint Incorporated, said this in the company’s Informal Economy Report, 2025, unveiled in Abuja.

Eniolorunda said the company had helped four times more businesses become formalised thereby gaining access to a better range of tools and services that could help them grow.

He said the report was geared towards fostering collaboration across all sectors to create sustainable solutions for the informal economy that would positively impact the country’s economy.

”We have spent years building the kind of products and solutions that these informal businesses could rely on.

”Now, we had also shed light on them for everyone to understand their unique challenges. Beyond Moniepoint, everyone could get involved in understanding them and solving their problems.

”At Moniepoint, we strongly believe in the importance of the informal economy and its role in Nigeria’s economy.

”Beyond this, however, we also realise that there is a lot of access and support that becomes available to them when they become formalised,” he said.

He said the businesses in the informal economy had potential for growth when adequately supported.

According to him, this is why we have built systems and services that take their unique situations into account, and work with that context to match their needs.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said the informal economy was central to Nigeria’s story of resilience and enterprise.

Oduwole said million of citizens sustain livelihoods and drove commerce in ways that often remained unseen.

According to her, this report provides an important window into their realities—the opportunities they create, the challenges they navigate, and the scale of their contribution to national development.

”By documenting their experiences with data and context, it deepens our understanding of the sector and offers a stronger foundation for inclusive policymaking,” she said.

Mr Charles Odii, the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), said the informal sector remained the backbone of the economy, vibrant and deeply embedded in the fabric of daily life.

”From market vendors to artisans, millions of Nigerians depend on it for their livelihoods, and as a nation, we collectively rely on their resilience and resourcefulness.

”Ensuring their survival and catalysing their growth is crucial for poverty elimination, rural industrialisation, and the enhancement of livelihood, all three core mandates of SMEDAN,” the director-general said in the report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report was unveiled Oct. 17 to help policymakers and other stakeholders to make informed decisions