University of Abuja receives donation of 700 doses of anti-rabies vaccine from Livestock Development Ministry

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has donated 700 doses of anti-rabies vaccine to the University of Abuja Veterinary Clinic as part of its collaboration with the institution to strengthen veterinary services and support global efforts to eradicate rabies by 2030.

The Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria (CVON), Dr. Samuel Anzaku, made this known when a delegation from the Ministry visited the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Matthew Adamu, in Abuja on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Dr. Anzaku, who represented the Ministry, said the donation reflects the Federal Government’s recognition of the University’s critical role in research and innovation aimed at developing and promoting Nigeria’s livestock sector.

According to him, the items donated include 700 doses of anti-rabies vaccine, syringes, packs of cotton wool, disinfectants, and other disease-containment consumables.

He emphasized the need for proper documentation and reporting of vaccination exercises within the University community and its environs.

Responding, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Matthew Adamu, expressed appreciation to the Ministry for the support and assured that the vaccines and accompanying materials would be optimally utilized.

“With the appointment of Dr. Anzaku as Chief Veterinary Officer and the Federal Government’s support, there will be a positive transformation in veterinary services, particularly in disease surveillance and access to remote areas where livestock and pets are concentrated,” he said.

Professor Adamu also urged Nigerian tertiary institutions to establish prototype ranches for teaching and research purposes, as well as for generating revenue to benefit both the Ministry and the institutions.

