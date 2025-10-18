Rep’s committee on Nigerian Content Dev, Mornitoring lauds Zobis quality products, says they’re fit for global competition

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Satisfied with the quality products of Zobis Cables Nigeria Ltd, the House of Representatives committee on

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Committee, led by its chairman, Hon Boma Goodhead, has expressed satisfaction with the quality products of Zobis Cables Nigeria Ltd, based in Ogbaru, Ogbaru local Government area, Anambra state, stating that the products are fit for global competition.

The committee expressed its satisfaction when it stormed the company and assured that the Green chamber will continue to support President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the era of dependence on imported products are over, based on the quality products Zobis Cables and others offer.

According to the House committee, Zobis is an indigenous cable manufacturing company under the John Zobis Group, which consists of cable manufacturing, Zobis oil and gas, Zobis Engineering, among others.

The 15-member committee led by Boma on the over sight visit expressed its satisfaction with what the company had done by showcasing Nigeria’s manufacturing ingenuity, maintaining that Nigeria is set to compete internationally with others.

In the words of Boma, “The House Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring expresses deep satisfaction with the remarkable industrial strides recorded by Zobis Cable Nigeria Ltd, an indigenous electrical cable manufacturer located in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Our oversight visit today reaffirms that Nigeria has what it takes to produce world-class industrial materials locally and to meet the technical demands of the oil and gas, energy, and construction sectors.

“What we have witnessed at Zobis Cable is a strong demonstration of Nigerian ingenuity, technical excellence, and commitment to national industrial growth.

“As a Committee of the National Assembly, we are particularly impressed with the company’s adherence to the principles of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, its deployment of modern production technologies, and its ambitious drive toward value addition and import substitution.

The scale of investment here shows that indigenous manufacturers are ready to compete globally if given the right policy support, visibility, and access to the oil and gas value chain.

“Importantly, this aligns with President’s renewed national drive for industrial transformation through the Presidential Directives on “Nigeria’s First Goods and Services.”

“The President has made it clear that under his administration, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies particularly those in the oil and gas, power, and infrastructure sectors, must prioritize the patronage of locally manufactured goods and services as a strategic path to sustainable economic growth, job creation, and technological self-reliance.

“The House Committee fully supports this Presidential vision and will continue to provide the legislative muscle and oversight framework needed to ensure its full implementation across Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem.

“This visit is therefore part of our broader legislative mandate to promote, monitor, and strengthen local content participation nationwide.

By shining a spotlight on companies like Zobis Cable, we are sending a clear message: the era of dependence on imported cables and electrical materials must give way to a new phase of Nigerian industrial self-reliance and home-grown technological advancement. ”

In his address earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr John Ezeobi, stressed the need for protection of local and international manufacturers to perform effectively.

His words, “Local manufacturers need funding to be able to compete. Like today, as cable manufacturers our basic raw material is copper, but we have the expertise to set up copper manufacturing firms here, but fund is a problem.”

