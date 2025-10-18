October 18, 2025
Education

OSSOSA cloth students with new uniforms

by Peter Anayo0130

Alumni cloth some students of their Alma mater with new school uniforms.

The Alumni of Okota Secondary Old Students’ Association (OSSOSA) has donated new sets of school uniform to some students of their alma mater, Okota Secondary School (OSS), Okota, Isolo, Lagos

The donation was another project of the Alumni’s Pre-2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) Give Back supports to both the management and students of their Alma mater, Okota Junior and Senior Secondary School.

The Alumni had earlier donated 50 pieces of laboratory stools to the science laboratories of the senior arm, Okota Senior Secondary School.

The Alumni extended the gesture to the junior arm of the school, Okota Junior Secondary School, with a donation of a multi-purpose photocopier lazer to the school, powered by the class of 1992 set of the Alumni Association.

The new uniforms donation to some students of the senior school was preceded by OSSOSA Scholarship Award of N100,000 cash prize and a plaque to Master Amos Ayomide Alexander of the senior school for his exceptional academic excellence.

The Alumni is poised to give more support to their members and Alma mater with the presentation of a-10- year -WEST strategic master plan for the Welfare, Empowerment, Security and Trading enterprises for the growth and development of the Alumni members and the Alma mater.

The OSSOSA W.E.S.T 10-year- strategic master plan presentation with hold at the 2025 AGM of the Alumni coming up on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at the premises of Okota Secondary School.

 

 

 

