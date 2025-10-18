Obi of Onitsha ends Ofala in grand style

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The two-day Ofala festival of the Obi of Oniitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, billed for 17 (Iru Ofala) and 18 (Azu Ofala), October, held along Awka road, Onitsha, has ended in grand style.

Different age grades that composed of males and females in different coloured attires took the centre stage in the last day, (Azu Ofala), paraded in the arena, in their rank of seniority in age, thrilling the monarch, red cap chiefs, ozor titled holders, guests, friends and well wishers, displaying the stuff they were made of, as they danced, some displaying acrobatic steps and styles.

Expressing satisfaction with the success of the Ofala festival, Igwe Achebe paid glowing tribute to Zenith bank plc for being a new partner to the Ofala support groups, Globacom Ltd, International Breweries Plc, media, traditional rulers, politicians, among others, stating that they contributed immensely towards the success of the festival.

His words, “We invoke our ancestors to continue to intercede to God on our behalf for future blessings.

To our guests, friends and visitors who joined our festival, we express our uttermost gratitude and assure you that we do not take your support for granted.

“We appreciate in a special way all the traditional rulers who are with us on this occasion.

We pray for your safe travel back to your destinations”.

“Globacom Nigeria Ltd and International Breweries Plc have been our enduring partners for the Ofala festival for 14 and 12 years respectfully.

We thank them for believing in us and trust that the mutual benefits that we all derive from the festival will continue to prevail.

“We welcome two new partners, Zenith Bank Plc and Niger Bev Ltd.

To our other numerous supporters, including corporate bodies, individuals, security agencies, media, medical support groups and many more others, we say a big thank you as we look forward to your support in the coming years.

“We will not forget the substantive support we received this year from our development partners, including the Ford Foundation, Anambra state Ministry of Youth Development and the Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation, LEAP Africa, and ALTECH,” he stated.

