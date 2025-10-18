October 19, 2025
Trending now

Abuja Police Housing project demolished over planning violations

Don’t move 2027 polls to Nov 2026, NNPP Chieftain warns National Assembly

Olukoyede sheds light on N360b recovered loot, 753 duplexes

Bayelsa flags off statewide immunization campaign, gives thumbs-up to WHO, UNICEF, others

Edo Teachers, Hakuna Matata!

Nimeche 38th int’l conference Exhibition, AGM held in Lagos

Don, Jimoh Olorede, Appointed Governing Board Chairman, Pathfinder College of Health Technology

Mrs. Soludo urges citizens to engage in regular physical activity to maintain…

Obi of Onitsha ends Ofala in grand style

Anambra Police Command arrests suspected cultist, armed robber, recovers vehicle, firearm, ammunition

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nimeche 38th int’l conference Exhibition, AGM held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0508

L-r … Former National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (Nimeche), Engineer Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman, Conference Central Planning Committee, Engr Vera Ntofon; National Chairman  (Nimeche)   Engr Alhassan Mohammed; (representative of the president, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE),  Engr Margaret Oguntala; Vice President, Corporate Services of the (NSE Engr. Dr. Felicia  Agubata; Director, Marine Conservation, Innovation and Technology, Hussieni Shettima, HRH. Engr. AbdulWahab Ogunbiyi, during the  Opening ceremony of the 38th International Conference Exhibition and annual general meeting of , (Nimeche)    held in Lagos on 15/10/2025.

L-r …  Former National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (Nimeche), Engr. Chief Tunde Zedomi, Former National Chairman  (Nimeche), Engr. Adeyemi Biodun Oyedepo, former  National Chairman (Nimeche), Engineer Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun, Chairman, Conference Central Planning Committee , Engr Vera Ntofon; National Chairman  (Nimeche)   Engr. Alhassan Mohammed, (representative of the president, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE),  Eng.r Margaret Oguntala, Vice President Corporate Services of the (NSE), Engr. Dr. Felicia  Agubata, Director, Marine Conservation, Innovation and Technology, Hussieni Shettima, during the  Opening ceremony of the 38th  International Conference Exhibition and annual general meeting of (Nimeche)   held in Lagos,15/10/2025.

L-r…Engr. Ayo Fanimokan; Engr  U.P.N. Nzurumike; Engr Prof Adisa Bello and Engr Seun Faluyi.

L-r… Engr. Babagana Modu Tola, Engr. Chief Tunde Zedomi and  Engr. Ayo Fanimokan.

L-r …(Representative of the president, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Margaret Oguntala), Vice President Corporate Services of the (NSE Engr. Dr. Felicia  Agubata, presenting the award to  (the representative of Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory) Engr. Lukman Cardoso, National Chairman  (Nimeche), Engr. Alhassan Mohammed.

L-r …National Exco Member (Nimeche)  Engr Lawan Usman Isa; past Vice President ,(NSE  )Engr  Bemigho Ofoeyeno ; past Chairman (NSE) Egbin  –ikorodu  Engr Bashiru  Mohammed ; Chapter Chairman , (Nimeche) Minna Engr .Dr Mohammadu Masin Mahdu, Chairman CPC Media and Publicity(Nimeche)  Engr. Olusesi Oladunjoye.

L-r …  Vice Chairman ( Nimeche) Engr Dr. Uche Obiajulu;  Engr Obianuju Okwusogu; Chairman Conference Central Planning Committee, Engr Vera Ntofon.

Cross-section of newly inducted fellows of (Nimeche)   as they are taking their oath.

L-r …Director, Marine Conservation, Innovation and Technology, Hussieni Shettima; presenting award,   Representative of Total EP Nigeria Limited, Christopher Emuh and  National Chairman  (Nimeche)   Engr Alhassan Mohammed.

Cross section of the participants, during the  Opening ceremony of the 38th International Conference Exhibition and annual general meeting of, (Nimeche)  held in Lagos, 15/10/2025…COURTESY OF  CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Nnanyereugo Hubert Anumudu weds Onyinyechi gift Nneji in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Executives at the 2025 Inspenonline Retirement Summit

Kelvin Egerue

Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu in a handshake with Sen. Chris Ngige at first memorial lecture late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO