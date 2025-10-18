Nimeche 38th int’l conference Exhibition, AGM held in Lagos

L-r … Former National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (Nimeche), Engineer Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman, Conference Central Planning Committee, Engr Vera Ntofon; National Chairman (Nimeche) Engr Alhassan Mohammed; (representative of the president, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Margaret Oguntala; Vice President, Corporate Services of the (NSE) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Director, Marine Conservation, Innovation and Technology, Hussieni Shettima, HRH. Engr. AbdulWahab Ogunbiyi, during the Opening ceremony of the 38th International Conference Exhibition and annual general meeting of , (Nimeche) held in Lagos on 15/10/2025.

L-r … Former National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (Nimeche), Engr. Chief Tunde Zedomi, Former National Chairman (Nimeche), Engr. Adeyemi Biodun Oyedepo, former National Chairman (Nimeche), Engineer Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun, Chairman, Conference Central Planning Committee , Engr Vera Ntofon; National Chairman (Nimeche) Engr. Alhassan Mohammed, (representative of the president, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Eng.r Margaret Oguntala, Vice President Corporate Services of the (NSE), Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, Director, Marine Conservation, Innovation and Technology, Hussieni Shettima, during the Opening ceremony of the 38th International Conference Exhibition and annual general meeting of (Nimeche) held in Lagos,15/10/2025.

L-r…Engr. Ayo Fanimokan; Engr U.P.N. Nzurumike; Engr Prof Adisa Bello and Engr Seun Faluyi.

L-r… Engr. Babagana Modu Tola, Engr. Chief Tunde Zedomi and Engr. Ayo Fanimokan.

L-r …(Representative of the president, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Margaret Oguntala), Vice President Corporate Services of the (NSE) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, presenting the award to (the representative of Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory) Engr. Lukman Cardoso, National Chairman (Nimeche), Engr. Alhassan Mohammed.

L-r …National Exco Member (Nimeche) Engr Lawan Usman Isa; past Vice President ,(NSE )Engr Bemigho Ofoeyeno ; past Chairman (NSE) Egbin –ikorodu Engr Bashiru Mohammed ; Chapter Chairman , (Nimeche) Minna Engr .Dr Mohammadu Masin Mahdu, Chairman CPC Media and Publicity(Nimeche) Engr. Olusesi Oladunjoye.

L-r … Vice Chairman ( Nimeche) Engr Dr. Uche Obiajulu; Engr Obianuju Okwusogu; Chairman Conference Central Planning Committee, Engr Vera Ntofon.

Cross-section of newly inducted fellows of (Nimeche) as they are taking their oath.

L-r …Director, Marine Conservation, Innovation and Technology, Hussieni Shettima; presenting award, Representative of Total EP Nigeria Limited, Christopher Emuh and National Chairman (Nimeche) Engr Alhassan Mohammed.

Cross section of the participants, during the Opening ceremony of the 38th International Conference Exhibition and annual general meeting of, (Nimeche) held in Lagos, 15/10/2025…COURTESY OF CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2