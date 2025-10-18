Mrs. Soludo urges citizens to engage in regular physical activity to maintain good health

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo, on Saturday emphasized the significance of regular physical activity in maintaining good health, noting that walking is a simple but effective way to prevent non-communicable diseases.

She stated this at the Awka Township Stadium while addressing the people who joined her in the exercise.

The First Lady said, “Health is the greatest wealth, and a healthy body is the foundation of a productive life,” “We must learn to care for ourselves through consistent physical activity and healthy lifestyle choices.”

She hailed residents of the state for embracing the weekly Wellness and Healthy Living Walk, held every Saturday to promote physical fitness and overall wellbeing.

According to her, the wellness walk in Awka, which she initiated through her Healthy Living Initiative, is aimed at raising awareness on the importance of exercise, preventive healthcare, and a healthy lifestyle.

She said, “Walking has become part of my daily routine, and I encourage Ndi Anambra to adopt it as a habit to maintain their health.

“This exercise has been ongoing across all local government areas in Anambra State. It is part of the Nonye Soludo Healthy Living Initiative.

We exercise every Saturday morning, and many communities have also adopted it—some even hold their walks on Monday mornings.

I am so happy that our people are embracing it,

“The initiative mobilized approximately 10,000 residents for the walk, as held simultaneously across all 21 local government areas of the state.”

Dr. Soludo also urged residents who have not yet joined the initiative to adopt simple wellness habits, such as walking, stretching, and eating healthy meals, as practical steps toward improving their overall health.

The walk which started from Aroma Junction, proceeding through major streets in the state capital to the Awka Township Stadium attracted top government officials, healthcare professionals, students, and residents.

The event also featured aerobics sessions and health talks by medical professionals that further harped on the need for fitness, proper nutrition, hygiene, and mental wellbeing.

The First Lady also reiterated her unwavering commitment to promoting healthy living through continuous advocacy and community engagement.

