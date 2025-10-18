LG boss vows completion of FESTAC road in 4 weeks

The Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Mr Lanre Sanusi, says the ongoing rehabilitation of 23 Road in FESTAC Town will be completed within four weeks.

Sanusi said this during a groundbreaking ceremony for the road projects on Thursday in Lagos.

The chairman said the road was critical to commercial activities in the area and would ease movement when completed.

“This road is a very important road; it’s a commercial road, most of the commercial transports usually come through this access,” he said.

Sanusi noted that the project was a continuation of works started by the previous administration, adding that his team had recalled the original contractor to complete it.

“Based on what I have discussed with the contractor, we pray that this project will be completed within the next four weeks,” he said.

One of the spots being rehabilitated on 23 Road in FESTAC Town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Sanusi, who also inspected the market and residential areas along 23 Road, expressed concern over environmental violations by roadside traders and residents.

The chairman observed that many had built kiosks along the road, including under high-tension lines, and on drainage, blocking water flow when it rains.

“They are risking their lives on the high tension and every little rain, you see the entire road flooded because the drainage is blocked,’ he said.

Sanusi added that the local government was considering alternative solutions for traders, including providing standardised branded kiosks.

“We want to see a way of still accommodating them, but in a better location.

“Probably having like a container painted with the local government colour, and then having them moved away from the drainage.

“But you have to be a resident of FESTAC or at least in Amuwo Odofin,” he said.

He highlighted other ongoing projects, including Jakande Estate, as well as palliative works on Second Avenue and 52 Junction.

The chairman clarified that the council had no role in the recent demolition of Sixth Avenue in FESTAC.

“I want to put this on record that the buildings that were demolished on 6th Avenue, the local government has absolutely nothing to do with it,” he said.

Sanusi noted that the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) carried out the demolition.

He urged the FHA to liaise with the council in the future, to allow proper engagement of all stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the council’s resolution to restore the safety, cleanliness and glory of FESTAC Town. (NAN)

