Lagos Red Cross launches DRR club to build flood-resilient schools, communities

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), Lagos State Branch, has inaugurated a Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Club at Ebenezer African Church Primary School, Egbeda, Lagos, to promote flood resilience and safety awareness among pupils and communities.

The initiative, implemented under the Italian Government–Funded Flood Resilience Project in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), aims to raise a generation of young Nigerians who can identify, prevent, and respond to disaster risks.

According to Mr. Adeshile Nicholas, Administrative Officer of the NRCS Lagos Branch, the DRR club will equip pupils with practical skills on disaster preparedness and personal safety.

“This new project teaches pupils from a young age how to prevent floods, what to do during flooding, and how to stay safe. It also incorporates first aid, hygiene, and handwashing practices,” Adeshile explained.

“These clubs will make pupils ambassadors of safety in their schools and communities.”

He noted that the project is ongoing in about seven states, including Lagos, Enugu, Edo, and Cross River. In Lagos, the Red Cross is currently intervening in Alimosho and Eti-Osa in collaboration with LASEMA, providing relief materials, shelter assistance, and community sensitization.

“We educate residents on what to do before, during, and after flooding through IEC materials,” he said, adding that behavioural change and limited mobility remain major challenges.

“Some causes of flooding are linked to people’s behaviour, and changing that takes time. We also need more funds and logistics support to reach affected communities,” Adeshile added.

Also speaking, Mr. Michael Olufemi, Security Officer from the NRCS National Headquarters in Abuja, highlighted the importance of early disaster education.

“The DRR clubs help pupils understand what to do before, during, and after a flood. This early knowledge builds safer communities,” he said.

Olufemi identified poor drainage and indiscriminate waste disposal as major causes of flooding in Lagos, urging authorities to improve environmental management.

“Most flooded roads result from blocked drainage. The state needs better waste management to reduce the impact,” he added.

He also cited limited manpower and mobility as challenges for Red Cross and partner agencies.

Officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Local Education Authority, National Disaster Response Team (NDRT), and NRCS National Headquarters attended the launch, which featured sessions on Early Warning and Early Action (EWEA).

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2