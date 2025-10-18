Don, Jimoh Olorede, Appointed Governing Board Chairman, Pathfinder College of Health Technology

A media scholar and Head of the Department of Strategic Communication and Media Studies at the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, Dr. Jimoh Olorede has been appointed Chairman, Governing Board of Pathfinder College of Health Technology, Iragbiji, Osun State.

The appointment, which took effect from September 1, 2025, was formally conveyed to Dr. Olorede in a letter signed by the management of the institution and presented to him by the Founder and Proprietor of the College, Alhaji Bisi Olaboopo, at the college campus, which serves as Takeoff Annex to the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies Iragbiji (FUADSI), along Isanpa-Eleesun-Osogbo Road, Iragbiji, on Friday.

According to the letter, the Governing Board is the highest policy-making body of the institution, with the responsibility to oversee its strategic direction, promote academic excellence, and ensure effective administration.

In his acceptance remarks, Dr. Olorede expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him, and pledged to contribute his expertise toward repositioning the college for greater academic and professional distinction.

“I pray that God will lead me through and help me use this opportunity to rewrite the glorious history of this school, by His grace,” he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Olaboopo described Dr. Olorede’s appointment as well-deserved, noting his integrity, commitment, and longstanding contributions to community and academic development.

“We know you are competent, and you are also a pride to this community. You have rendered several services, and despite many obstacles, you keep forging ahead. As someone who stands as a father figure to you, I always stand in awe of your valour and candour, as evidenced in your commitment to academic excellence and community service.

“We know what we have — we have gold; that’s what you represent. I’ve come across many people who lack passion; they just do things for doing’s sake. But you, you even, always spend from your own pocket. May you be rewarded for your dedication.”

Dr. Olorede, who currently heads one of the newly established departments at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, was appointed Acting Head of Strategic Communication and Media Studies in January 2024, before his election as substantive Head of Department in February 2025.

A seasoned academic and journalist, Dr. Olorede began his professional journey after obtaining a Diploma in Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja, in 2002.

He thereafter obtained National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication in 2003 and 2007respectively.

The new appointee later bagged a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin in 2011, an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos in 2014, and a Ph.D. in Mass Communication from the University of Benin in 2022.

Dr. Olorede joined the services of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, in March 2013 as an Assistant Lecturer, and rose through the ranks to become a Senior Lecturer in 2024.

He is a Member of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals in Nigeria (ACSPN) and a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

An award-winning scholar, prolific writer, and conference presenter, Dr. Olorede has authored several academic papers, journals, and textbooks in communication and media studies.