Anambra Police Command arrests suspected cultist, armed robber, recovers vehicle, firearm, ammunition

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugu Ukwu, on the evening of 16th October 2025 while on Aberdeen patrol along Ukpomili–Ifitedunu road, Dunukofia Local Government Area, intercepted a black-coloured Lexus car with registration number RSH 613 AZ, driven by one Chiemerie Udeh, aged 22 years.

Upon a thorough search of the vehicle and the suspect, the operatives recovered one locally made pistol and five rounds of live ammunition.

It was gathered that based on the above discovery, the suspect was immediately arrested and the firearm, ammunition and vehicle taken into custody as exhibits for further investigation.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), disclosed that investigation revealed that the vehicle may have been stolen and was en route for a planned rivalry cult attack.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has commended the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to sustaining the tempo against cultism and violent crimes across the State.

Recall that the war against cultism and other violent crimes have been drastically reduced based on the relentless efforts of the police, military and other sister security operatives in the state.

