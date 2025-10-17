Wike slams Obi over Public Schools claim, questions sincerity

…Accuses Obi of Diverting Anambra Funds

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has criticized Presidential candidate Peter Obi for claiming that the government has abandoned public schools.

Speaking at the commissioning of newly constructed roads in Mabushi District, Abuja, Wike questioned Obi’s sincerity, citing his tenure as Anambra State Governor.

Wike noted that Obi served eight years as governor but failed to complete development projects, instead allegedly diverting funds to a bank where he had interests.

“Let me say this. Peter Obi, you were governor for eight years in Anambra State. If you had finished all the jobs in eight years, nobody would be talking about developing Anambra by now. In eight years, instead of developing Anambra, you took the money and put it in the bank you have an interest in, Fidelity Bank. And why did you have problems with your successor?” the minister questioned.

“Anambra State had problems. The money was there to develop Anambra State, but you only prefer profit. You then put the money for the development of Anambra State in the bank you have the largest share. So that profit will be coming, and Anambra will be suffering”.

He contrasted Obi’s eight-year tenure with his own two years in office, highlighting progress made in the FCT.

“Mr. Peter Obi, we just came into office two years ago. We have not even stayed four years but you stayed eight good years. Compare two years in office of what you have done in FCT, and compare eight years in office in Anambra. Can you really say you love this country? Can you really say you love Anambra? Certainly not. If I were you, I would be quiet. Why not be quiet? Enough is enough”.

Wike also mocked Obi’s recent birthday celebration at an IDP camp, suggesting it was a publicity stunt. He emphasized the importance of

“You cannot be President of Nigeria only when you go to one IDP for a birthday party. “I went to do my birthday party in an IDP camp”. Who is interested in all those things? Doing your birthday party in an IDP camp, does not make it to feel like you love Nigeria or you want to do anything for Nigeria. When you were a Governor, why didn’t you do your birthday party in an IDP camp? It is now you want to be president, every day, I’m going to do my birthday with the less privileged. Who will you deceive? Enough is enough”.

Wike emphasized the importance of responsible citizenship, praising Damian Dodo, SAN, for bringing attention to the poor state of Ken Udezue Street. He thanked the contractor, Lubrik Construction, and the FCDA for their work.

“Who is called a good citizen? Not a good man but a good citizen. Some people just care for themselves and people to refer them. Good citizens are those who will think well about the welfare of the country and where they come from”.

” I didn’t know about this road anyday, anytime. It is the responsibility of good citizens to respond to the government or call the attention of government. They will say, Government, you may not be aware of the situation of things in so-so areas”.

The Minister announced upcoming projects, assuring that the administration of President Tinubu will continue to renew the hope of all Nigerians installing development in all sectors.

“Again, we will show you in next week what we have been able to do in our public schools in just two years, while with you, we are talking about eight years. Everything must not be propaganda. As the Minister of FCT, I cannot claim I know everywhere in Abuja. It’s not possible. So if you are a responsible citizen, it’s not just to go to social media to think that they will love you. You continue to contest as president in social media, but not as president of Nigeria”.

The Minister emphasized the importance of responsible citizenship, stating that good citizens should call the government’s attention to areas that need improvement rather than criticizing on social media.

Wike shared an example of a citizen, Damian Dodo, SAN, who reported a bad road, leading to its repair. Wike thanked Dodo and announced that FCT would honor him for his contribution.

“Damian Dodo, I want to say, on behalf of the FCT administration, we thank you. On behalf of Mr. President, we thank you for calling our attention. Ordinarily, I would have changed the name of this street to your name but I don’t know who Ken Udezue is, before they will bring ethnicity now. But let me assure you, FCT will also honor you for being a good citizen. I’m very happy for that. Thank you very much”.

Wike also thanked the contractor, Lubrik Construction, for their work and commended the FCDA for their commitment.

Speaking in her vote of thanks, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, stating that his vision for Nigeria’s prosperity starts with developing the capital city.

Mahmoud also commended FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for driving the Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting his focus on infrastructure renewal and results-driven approach, which has sparked development in the FCT.

She urged FCT residents to take care of the new infrastructure, saying the roads are for their benefit and should serve them with ease and safety.

