We “ll prosecute killer of commercial bus driver In Ondo, says Nigerian Army

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Headquarters, 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, has vowed to prosecute a soldier accused of causing the death of a commercial bus driver in Ondo State.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 32 Artillery Brigade, Major Njoka Irabor, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters on Thursday in Akure, the State Capital.

Shedding light on the incident, the Army said the tragedy occurred on Sunday, October 13, 2025, when the bus driver, travelling from Akure to Abuja, had mechanical problems near a military checkpoint at Akunu, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to the statement” Unfortunately, passengers in the vehicle started requesting a refund of their transport fare.

Subsequently, a passenger reached out to a soldier deployed at Akunu checkpoint to help the passengers retrieve their money from the driver.”,

The statement emphasized that the soldier’s actions were unprofessional and in violation of military conduct; hence, the Army immediately took responsibility for the driver’s medical care after the incident.

“Consequently, the soldier showed up and displayed very uncouth and unprofessional conduct, resulting in an altercation with the driver, which led to physical contact between the soldier and the driver.

The soldier exhibited an act that is contrary to the Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct guiding his deployment at the checkpoint.

“Immediately Headquarters 32 Artillery Brigade got wind of the incident, they quickly evacuated the driver to a medical facility and took responsibility of the medical expenses and also assigned an officer to be with the driver throughout the period he was being managed at Akoko and referred to Ondo State Specialist Hospital Akure and thereafter referred to Federal Medical Centre Owo, where he sadly passed on, on Monday 14 October 2025”, the Army stressed

The statement conveyed the Army’s condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that justice would be served.

It reads“The Nigerian Army, as a reputable organisation anchored on discipline, wishes to express our deepest sympathy and reassure our unwavering commitment to the family of the deceased and close associates, of speedy dispensation of disciplinary action against the soldier, as the soldier will face the full wrath of the law, and the outcome will be made public”

The Army also said it had visited the family of the deceased and promised support,stressing that it is working closely with the family and the Ondo State Government to ensure a peaceful resolution.

“Headquarters 32 Artillery Brigade has paid a condolence visit to the family members of the deceased and the leadership of NURTW in Ondo State and promised to take care of the burial expenses and other welfare matters to ensure that the vacuum of the demise of the breadwinner of the family does not disrupt the academic pursuit of the children.

“We will not shy away from our responsibilities, as the liaison officer for the Nigerian Army is in touch with the family members of the deceased, as burial plans are ongoing.

” Additionally, the State Government has commended the efforts of the Brigade in resolving the issue amicably and expressed support to prioritize the welfare of the children of the deceased driver” the statement added.

