Abuja buzzing as Duncan Mighty, I Go Dye, MC Pashun, others thrilled…

Wike slams Obi over Public Schools claim, questions sincerity

One- Day public hearing , Nat’l Commission for Decommissioning of oil and…

Engr Dr.  Olatokunbo Somolu Thanksgiving Service to mark her 75 years birthday…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 17, 2025

Nigeria deepens bilateral, economic relations with Austria

DHQ confirms capture of Biafran liberation army terrorist Gentle De Yahoo

Lagos seals five hotels, six other business premises over noise pollution

UBA launches visionary White Paper on continent’s next frontier at IMF meetings

Fubara revokes N134bn Rivers’ secretariat rehabilitation contract awarded to CCECC by Ibas

Champion Newspapers LTD
One- Day public hearing , Nat’l Commission for Decommissioning of oil and Gas Installations Bill 2024, by members of House of Rep on Petroleum Resources held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0171

L—R … Deputy  Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun, Chairman  House Committee on Petroleum  Resources [upstream] Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa and representative of Speaker, Hon Prof, Julius Ihonwbere, during  – one- day Public Hearing the National  Hearing the National Commission for Decommissioning of oil and Gas  Installations [ NC-DOG] Bill 2024, by members of House of Representative on Petroleum  Resources [upstream] held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

L—R …Member of the Committee, Hon Princess Mariam  Onuoha,  Deputy  Chairman of the Committee, Hon Sesi Oluwaseun, Chairman  House Committee on Petroleum  Resources [upstream], Hon Alhassan Ado, Doguwa and representative of Speaker, Hon Prof, Julius Ihonwbere during  – one- day Public Hearing the National  Hearing the National Commission for Decommissioning of oil and Gas  Installations [ NC-DOG] Bill 2024, by members of House of Representative on Petroleum  Resources [upstream] held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja …PHOTOS:  Anayo Opara.

