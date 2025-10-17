Nigeria, France forge strategic partnership

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Nigeria and France have strengthened diplomatic ties as both countries agreed to work closely in the agricultural, trade and technology fields in the interest of the citizens of the two countries.

This happened as Nigeria has assured France of full participation at the upcoming African Forum in Lagos and another international summit coming up in Kenya in a few months time.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Amb.Yusuf Maitama Tuggar and his EU and French counterparts Jean Barraot gave their individual countries’ readiness to forge a common front at a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Minister said that France is a long-time strategic partner with Nigeria and there is a need to forge a more cordial relationship with the European Union member country.

He pointed out that the French President Emmanuel Macron had recently paid a State Visit to Nigeria, which the Nigerian President Bola Tinubu reciprocated in the spirit of reciprocity.

Similarly, the EU Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot said that the French government has set some spectacular project in Nigeria in its determination to strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria

He listed some of these projects to include the project to decarbonize lagoon transport with 75 electric boats serving 15 routes and 140 km, which will transport 100,000 passengers and save 41,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. €410 million in investments.

That initiative, he further stated, will enable Lagos to cope with population growth and rising water levels.

Moreover, the inauguration of the major renovation work on Lycée Pasteur, one of our two French secondary schools in Nigeria, is a testament to the vitality of the French community and its desire to play a full part in the life of the country.

The Franco-Nigerian Business Council, which since 2018 has brought together the leading economic figures of our two countries billed to meet in the magnificent premises of the Alliance Française, which President Macron inaugurated during his visit.

Finally, the creation Africa Forum, the first forum dedicated to the artistic, cultural and creative industries of the African continent and its diasporas,

will hold its second edition in Lagos.

The envy hinted that the forum will play host to 1,000 participants, including 360 creators from 42 African countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Amb. Tuggar assured the august visitor and other top government officials that Nigeria will fully participate in the African Forum to be hosted by France in Lagos to showcase creativity.

