Kalu is my younger brother, I forgive him, he is suffering from hubris, information deficiency syndrome – Gov. Otti

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says he has a good relationship with the Deputy Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu and that he is his younger brother but suffering from information deficiency syndrome as well as hubris, adding that he has already forgiven him of his recent unwarranted public outburst against his administration.

Governor Otti who made this disclosure during the October, 2025 media chat held in Government House Umuahia,dismissed Kalu’s public outburst against his administration as politically motivated as well as a result of lack of proper information on the issue of allocation ,stating that the State receives only about half of the amount,noted that Deputy Speaker was only terrified by the kind of organic show of love that Aba and Umuahia people showed him during President Tinubu’s visit to Abia State

” We have a good relationship.He is not just the Deputy Speaker but my younger brother.This is the second time he is coming out publicly to berate my administration.He is suffering from what we call hubris and information deficiency syndrome.

” I think I have forgiven him. Do I feel threatened? Absolutely no ! I think he was terrified by the organic show of love from Aba and Umuahia people.

” I think people should focus on the jobs they have been given.I heard he wants to run for governorship in 2027,then that is fine. It is his fundamental right, nobody will stop him,but again people should respect the law.

” If INEC releases the time table and they say this is the time campaign starts,if you start campaigning before then, you will put yourself in harm’s way.

You can even be disqualified before the election but when you gather people and tell them you are going to take over the State in 2027, you are campaigning and it is not right.

” I will plead with him that if he wants to run for election, he should hold his fire, once INEC blows the whistle,he should go and pick up a form and begin to campaign. It is for Abia people to decide who will be their governor” Gov says.

It could be recalled that the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu had during his speech at the Enyimba stadium shortly after President Tinubu who was representated by the Minister for Works Dave Umahi commissioned several completed projects in Aba, accused Governor Otti of not being appreciative to President Tinubu for receiving more revenues from the Federal government and at another event in Umuahia,Rt Hon Kalu had publicly accused Governor Otti of collecting up to N38 billion monthly from the Federal government, hence has no excuse for failure. ” ”

How can you compare yourself who receives #38 billion to someone who manages with N3 billion ?.

