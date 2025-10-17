Heirs Insurance Group splashes N6m on 13-year-old Rhema-Love Abraham as winner of Heirs Insurance essay competition

Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance group, has announced the winners of the 4th edition of the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship, a nationwide competition promoting financial literacy and academic excellence among secondary school students and educators.

The grand finale, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, brought together students, parents, and academic leaders for a celebration of knowledge and creativity. This year’s edition, which attracted over 5,000 entries from junior secondary school students nationwide, was anchored on the topic “The Role of Insurance in Keeping Families Safe and Secure”.

After a rigorous evaluation process by a distinguished panel of academic professionals, independently verified by Deloitte & Touche, 13-year-old Rhema-Love Abraham of Precepts Learning Field, Lagos, emerged as the overall winner, earning a ₦5 million scholarship and a ₦1 million grant for her school.

Bernice Michael of S-TEE High School, Lagos, claimed the second-place position, winning a ₦2 million scholarship, while Afopefoluwa Tofio-Jacobs of D-IVY College, Ogun State, took third place, receiving a ₦1 million scholarship.

This year, Heirs Insurance introduced the inaugural Teachers Prize, to honor teachers promoting insurance awareness within their schools and communities. This initiative was created to democratise access to insurance literacy, working collaboratively with teachers and educators.

Mr. Okpe James Chidi, a teacher at Urban Secondary School, Umuna Orlu, Imo State, emerged as the winner of the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize, with a personal award of₦1 million cash prize, and a ₦500,000 grant for his school. His project, which deepened students’ understanding of financial literacy and insurance, was praised for its innovation, reach, and measurable impact.

Speaking at the ceremony, Niyi Onifade, Sector Head, Heirs Insurance Group, commended all the participants for their creativity and drive, emphasising the Group’s commitment to nurturing future leaders through education.

He said, “We are proud of every student and teacher who participated in this year’s Essay Championship. Their creativity, curiosity, and dedication reflect the future we envision for our nation; one built on knowledge, innovation, and resilience. At Heirs Insurance Group, we believe financial literacy is a powerful tool for empowerment and transformation”.

The Heirs Insurance Essay Championship is a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Heirs Insurance Group, created to build awareness of insurance literacy and critical thinking among young Nigerians. The introduction of the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize further demonstrates the Group’s commitment to advancing insurance education and promoting financial inclusion at every level of society.