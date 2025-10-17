GOC 7 Division tasks newly promoted Colonels to uphold tenets of professionalism , as he bids farewell to those posted out

AHMED MARI, Mauduguri

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brigadier General, Ugochukwu Unachukwu, has tasked the newly promoted Colonels to uphold professionalism in the fight against insurgency.

The GOC who made the call on Friday at a grand ceremony held at the Theatre Command (TC) Officers’ Mess Maimalari Cantonment, presided over the investiture ceremony of three newly promoted senior officers, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

The GOC)who is also Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), urged the newly promoted officers to uphold the tenets of professionalism, discipline, and loyalty that define the ethics of the Nigerian Army.

He also advised them to be leaders who inspire their troops and make decisions that promote the welfare and safety of their personnel in line with the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

In the same vein, five posted out officers of the Division were bid farewell following their redeployment to various formations and units outside the theatre of Operation HADIN KAI.

The outgoing officers were honored for their dedication and service to the Division, the Nigerian Army and to the nation in general.

The Acting GOC praised their individual and collective contributions to the successes recorded in the Division’s operational activities.

He therefore wished them well in their new assignment and thanked them for their sacrifice and commitment.

In appreciation on behalf of the newly promoted senior officers, Colonel Chidi Okonkwo expressed gratitude on behalf of the newly decorated and posted out senior officers, pledging their loyalty and commitment to the Nigerian Army, especially the gesture by the COAS, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede NAM, for considering them worthy. He added that the promotion will spur them to do more.

Among those decorated are Colonel Chidi Okonkwo, Colonel Augustine Chinedu, and Colonel Rambo Sule while the posted out include Lieutenant Colonels Peter Omosigho, Lieutenant Colonel Nasiru and Lieutenant Abubakar, among others.

The event was attended by Formations and Unit Commanders, Principal Staff Officers of Headquarters 7 Division, officers, family members and troops of the Division.

