Gbenga Komolafe leads NUPRC’s charge for cleaner Energy , improved service delivery

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

As part of ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, SERVICOM has praised NUPRC’s partnership with the World Bank, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s decarbonisation efforts in the upstream sector.

SERVICOM boss, who spoke as he presented the SERVICOM Outstanding Leadership Award to the Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe added that the objective is to deepen the capacity of industry operators to manage emissions.

The award was presented to the Commission’s boss on Thursday during the 2025 NUPRC Customer Service Week celebration held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The theme of the 2025 Customer Service Week was “Mission Possible.”

SERVICOM presented the award to the CCE in recognition of his role in driving effective service delivery within the Nigerian upstream petroleum regulatory space.

The Head of Operations at the SERVICOM Office in the Nigerian Presidency, Mrs. Ngozi Akinbodewa who represented the CEO/National Coordinator SERVICOM, highlighted that the award to the CCE was well-deserved, considering his commitment to customer-centered service delivery.

Akinbodewa said, “We want to say congratulations on another wonderful 2025 Customer Service Week. The celebration points out the importance of customer service and the people who serve and support customers daily.

“This brings to the fore the commitment of the leadership of the Commission towards citizen-focused service delivery.

The National Coordinator further noted that the CCE is leading efforts to raise crude oil production, aligning with the Commission’s mandate to deliver value to Nigerians.

“We appreciate the Commission Chief Executive, management and all for their effort,” the SERVICOM boss added.

She emphasised that customer satisfaction begins with good staff welfare, stating, “We are happy that the CCE is thinking along that line to ensure that staff welfare is not taken for granted.”

Also, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, represented by Mr. Akinwumi Akintan, Chairman of the Ministerial SERVICOM Unit, applauded the management of NUPRC as Nigeria’s Number one MDA for excellence in service delivery.

“Nigeria is so delighted and relies very much on the commission and I encourage NUPRC to keep up the good works and maintain being the first again in 2025, now, I can see in NUPRC indeed the mission is possible,” he said.

Reacting to the award, the Executive Commissioner, Finance and Account, Muhammed Sabo Lamido, representing the CCE, said the theme “Mission Possible” resonates deeply with the Commission, as its success is rooted in overcoming challenges and pushing boundaries.

He stated, “Every milestone we have achieved, whether in regulating Nigeria’s crude oil and gas production, advancing our cleaner energy commitments, improving landmark regulations or promoting peace and development in host communities, has made possible by your dedication.”

In her remarks, the Head of SERVICOM, NUPRC, Mrs. Dozie-Enukora I. Ann, recalled that the dynamic leadership of the CCE led to National SERVICOM naming him the Most Supportive CEO of 2024 and rating the Commission as the overall best MDA in service delivery among over 119 MDAs.

Reacting to the 2025 award, she said, “The major enabler of customer service in any organisation is leadership commitment, which the dynamic CCE has demonstrated without restraint.”

The event also featured the launch of several key service documents and initiatives, including: the Integrated Local/Regional Service Charter, the NUPRC Customer Care Service Handbook and the NUPRC SERVICOM awareness lapel. It also featured trainings for members of the National Youth Service (NYSC), SIWES, and all outsourced personnel both in the Commission regional offices, were trained today.

The Exercise was intended to acquaint participants with the Commission’s service delivery culture, confidentiality, security of information and core values of Professionalism, Responsiveness, Ownership and Integrity.

Additionally, the NUPRC SERVICOM presented awards to deserving members of staff and other personalities in the following categories: Leadership Excellence Award, Pillar of Support Award, Outstanding Collaboration Award, Service Delivery Champion Award, Exceptional Service Award, and Certificate of Dedicated Service.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2