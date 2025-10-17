FG bows to pressure, says presidential pardon for Maryam Sanda, 174 others not final

.Review of prerogative of mercy exercise begins -Fagbemi

.As Bode George urges Tinubu to immortalize Herbert Macaulay

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Attorney–General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN), says the recent pardon granted 175 individuals by the Federal Government is at review stage and not final.

Fagbemi, who stated this in a statement on Thursday, said none of the convicts involved has been released.

The Minister personally signed the press release.

According to Fagbemi, this review stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any.

He said it was only after this that the instrument of release will be forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.

“This verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and due diligence,” he said.

The presidential pardon has attracted a lot of reactions from different sections of the country.

Recall that many Nigerians in their comments have been very hard on the government for the pardon granted to Maryam Sanda, the husband killer and some drug convicts.

The full text of the press release: “The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to clarify that no inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of the President’s power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody.

“The process remains at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued.

“It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary.

“This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.

“This verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and due diligence.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice appreciates the public’s vigilance and constructive feedback, which continue to strengthen institutional integrity.

“Public engagement is always welcome, as it demonstrates that Nigerians care deeply about justice and good governance.

“There is no delay in the process; it is simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President’s mercy.

“As soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded, the public will be duly informed.

“The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness.”

Bode Geroge urges Tinubu to dignify Herbert Macaulay by immortalizing him

In another development, Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George on Thursday urged President Bola Tinubu to immortalize late nationalist, Herbert Macaulay family instead of according him presidential pardon.

Atona Oodua of Yorubaland gave the charge at a press conference in his office, Ikoyi, Lagos where he spoke on behalf of other family members.

The elder statesman urged the Federal Government to rebuild Macaulay’s house at Marina which was demolished by colonists and name it after him.

Other members of Macaulay family present at the press conference included, Erelu Adeola Macaulay, Mr. Lanre Oshodi, Ms. Mayokun Thomas, Miss Kofoworola Macaulay, Miss Adeyinka Macaulay, Mr. Ayo Ogunlana and Miss Turi Akerele.

Herbert Macaulay was born on November 14, 1864, in Lagos, during the height of colonial dominance.

His father, Thomas Babington Macaulay, was a missionary and the founder of the famous CMS Grammar School. His grandfather, Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther, was the first African Anglican Bishop — a man who translated the Bible into Yoruba. Thus, Herbert Macaulay was born into a lineage of education, faith, and service, according to the PDP chieftain.

President Tinubu had recently gave Presidential pardon to 175 ex-convicts in which Macaulay was included as a perogative of mercy.

But, Bode Geroge argued that the late father of Nigeria nationalism who founded the first political party in Nigeria1923, Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP), deserved more than clemency but appropriate honour.

George recalled, “In 1908, Macaulay’s growing criticism of British policies found a public platform through his involvement in the Lagos Daily News, a paper he co-founded to serve as the voice of the voiceless. The newspaper became his weapon — a weapon of truth and advocacy. He used it to expose corruption, racial discrimination, and economic exploitation.

“In 1912, he took up the cause of the Eleko of Lagos, Oba Eshugbayi Eleko, against the colonial government in what became one of the defining political struggles of the time. The Eleko, as the spiritual and traditional leader of Lagos, had been stripped of authority and humiliated by the colonial administration. Macaulay defended the Eleko — not only in Lagos but even before the Privy Council in London. He won that case in 1928 — a moral and political victory that inspired generations.

“By 1898, he resigned from government service, choosing instead to become a private surveyor — and a relentless critic of colonial misrule. Through his writings, his speeches, and his activism, he began to awaken a sleeping people.

“He witnessed how the resources of Nigeria were siphoned off to enrich the metropole, how local voices were silenced, and how the dignity of Africans was routinely trampled upon. His conscience rebelled.”

He believes Macaulay’s stood for social justice in the face of tranny by the colonialists which according to him, eventually led to his imprisonment.

“Herbert Macaulay understood something fundamental — that political freedom is meaningless without social justice. He spoke up for the working class, the market women, the artisans, and the dispossessed.

“He was the bridge between the educated elite and the ordinary Nigerian. He believed that leadership must not be about privilege, but about purpose. In his time, he took risks — he was imprisoned twice by the colonial government, yet he never wavered.

“He transformed politics from the parlor rooms of colonial officials into the streets and markets of Lagos Island. He made politics a people’s affair. And for that, he earned the title that endures to this day — the Father of Nigerian Nationalism.

“As the nationalist movement matured, Macaulay’s vision found new life through his alliance with Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, a younger, fiery journalist and political thinker. Together, they co-founded the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) in 1944 — a movement that would later become the dominant nationalist party leading Nigeria toward independence.

“In his time, Macaulay was vilified by the colonial press, labeled a troublemaker, even imprisoned. But history has vindicated him. Integrity, after all, is not about popularity — it is about principle.

“Herbert Macaulay did not live to see independence, but he built the road toward it. We, who are beneficiaries of his struggle, have a duty to continue building — to expand freedom beyond politics into economics, education, and social justice.

“His dream was of a Nigeria where every citizen — regardless of tribe, creed, or class — could stand tall with dignity. He envisioned a country where government is not a master, but a servant of the people.

“He died in 1946, in Kano, while on a political campaign for national unity — a patriot to his final breath,” George stated.

He challenged the current crop of politicians to defend the interest of common man instead of personal gains as exemplified by Macaulay

“Today, as we grapple with the challenges of nation-building — insecurity, inequality, and corruption — we must draw from his example. We must build bridges, not walls; institutions, not empires.

“As members of the family, we request he deserves more than just be lumped up with drug barons, ex-convicts and murderers.

“It is our direct request to Mr President that you are to remodel his house (which was demolished by colonialists), where you have the current General Post office at Marina. Where it will be a model for all Nigerians like a museum,” Bode Geroge stated.

