Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Engr Dr.  Olatokunbo Somolu Thanksgiving Service to mark her 75 years birthday in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0118

 L-r… Managing Director of Leadway Assurance, Gboyega Lesi; his wife Nigerian social entrepreneur,  Mrs Oreoluwa  Lesi;  Officiating minister, The Very Dr. Samuel Olutayo Ajayi; the Celebrant, Engr (Dr) Mrs Olatokunbo Somolu ;his Son Mr . Foluseke  Somolu  & Omonor Somolu, during the 75  years birthday of Engr (Dr) Mrs Olatokunbo Somolu held in Lagos on II/I0/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Mr Seun and wife, Abimbola Somolu, pose with the Celebrant   Engr (Dr) Mrs Olatokunbo Somolu  (middle).

Former National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole, his wife Mrs Opeyemi, pose with the Celebrant   Engr (Dr) Mrs Olatokunbo Somolu  (middle).

L-r… Mrs Temitope Somolu; Engr (Dr) Mrs Olatokunbo Somolu; Managing Director of Leadway Assurance,
Gboyega Lesi, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Development Service, University of Lagos, Prof Afolabi Lesi.

Friends of the Celebrant.

 The Celebrant  Engr (Dr) Mrs Olatokunbo Somolu  (2nd left ) poses with family and friends.

L-r … Mrs Olaitan  Omisade; Eniola Yonwuren; Dr. Ifueko  Fadaka; the Celebrant   Engr (Dr) Mrs Olatokunbo Somolu  ; Mrs Damilola and Mr  Olumide Famakinwa.

The Celebrant   Engr (Dr) Mrs Olatokunbo Somolu   (middle ) poses with her Children and Grand Children during the 75  years birthday of Engr (Dr) Mrs Olatokunbo Somolu with prayers and thanksgiving held in Lagos on II/I0/2025  …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

