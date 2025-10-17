DHQ confirms capture of Biafran liberation army terrorist Gentle De Yahoo

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said Troops of Operation UDO KA captured a notorious IPOB/ ESN commander, Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, popularly known as Gentle De Yahoo, who has been on the military wanted list.

Major General Markus kangye, the Director, Defence Media Operations (DHQ) made this known to newsmen during the weekly operational briefing saying that also Troops of Operation UDO KA arrested a suspected female logistics supplier linked to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), during a raid in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The operation, which took place on 13 October 2025, led to the discovery of three children believed to be the biological children of a wanted IPOB/ESN commander identified as Maduabuchi Nwankwo, also known as Emergency.

Investigations further revealed that the arrested woman is a close relative of the wanted terrorist leader.

According to Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, the arrest followed sustained intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling IPOB/ESN networks in the South-East.

The suspect was taken into custody for further investigation to uncover her role in the group’s logistics and support chain.

The Defence Headquarters said the arrests are part of ongoing efforts to curb terrorism and criminality in the South-East region.

It added that the Armed Forces remain committed to restoring peace and security through coordinated military operations across the country.

Major General Kangye commended the gallantry and professionalism of the troops and assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces will continue to act decisively against all threats to national security.

He also urged citizens to remain law-abiding and provide credible information to assist ongoing operations.

‎Kangye added that troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the South-South dismantled 11 illegal refining sites, recovering boats, storage tanks, and vehicles, adding that thirteen suspects were arrested during the operations.

‎

‎”Our troops have maintained unwavering operational momentum across all theatres, neutralizing terrorists, rescuing victims, arresting criminals, and foiling economic sabotage worth over ₦98.7 million,” Kangye said.

‎

‎According to the Director, troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North East achieved significant breakthroughs by neutralizing insurgents and arresting sixteen key informants, collaborators, and suppliers of logistics within Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States.

The operation also led to the rescue of seven abducted victims and the recovery of arms, vehicles, and ₦5.14 million in cash.

‎

‎He further revealed that troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA in the North West “maintained offensive tempo across Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, and Niger States,” neutralizing terrorists and recovering weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, and other materials.

Fourteen suspects and six kidnapped victims were also rescued during the engagements”.

‎

‎According to him, in the North Central, Kangye disclosed that troops of Operations ENDURING PEACE and WHIRL STROKE arrested multiple suspects and rescued seventeen kidnapped victims during clearance operations in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa States.

Four suspects charged with theft were sentenced to one-year imprisonment each.

‎

‎“The Armed Forces remain mission-ready, resilient, and determined to restore lasting peace and stability across the country,” he concluded.

‎

