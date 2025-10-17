Daily Times to showcase Nigeria’s legacy after 100 years of existence

IBRAHIM QUADRI

One of the oldest Nigeria’s newspapers, Daily Times is set to mark its centenary anniversary to demonstrate a national legacy in its projection for century two.

Speaking at a press conference in Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos, the Chairman Folio Communication Plc, Mr Fidelis Anosike disclosed that as the new Publisher of Daily Times, the media outfit is to be repositioned to meet the digital age.

Anosike explained that when Folio Communication acquired Daily Times in 2005, it had become a shadow of itself, noting that after 20 years of acquisition, there will be a new Daily Times to spearhead development in the country.

Anosike, who is the Treasurer of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, said the celebration which is expected to run for 12 months, will officially be rounded off on June 26, 2026.

A 700-page book spearheaded by the Chief Librarian of Daily Times, Aare Dr Tunji Okegbola will be unveiled chronicling Nigeria’s archive as far back as 1914 till date.

Also, there will be the launch of Folio Media Academy, which is an amalgamation of notable icons in the media industry.

Anosike said, “So, in the acquisition of the design, the first ten years for us were to acquire the technology. We were used to privatization; we were a young company that had no godfathers. So, I am happy that after 20 years, I am still here.

“But it is also our need to put in spirit, mind and energy to turn around Nigeria. By building or removing our own spaces. So, if I come on my own volition, I am about to build a team to acquire the technology.

“What will Daily Times of today contribute to the new Nigeria that we all seek? Because Nigerians are now tired of just sustenance- Nigerians want development.”

He therefore stated, “We are creating a digital platform that will not be determined by print, electronic or radio. One of the tools used to gain independence was Daily Times and Daily Times was able to train and train a lot of people.

“Understanding that the market has changed, one just have to go to the drawing board. What will Daily Times of today do— we are talking about revival of a national legacy in the Daily Times because Daily Times is a national legacy not a newspaper.

“Nigerians want development just like the same way Nigerians sought amalgamation in 1914 and Daily Times was able to anchor it.”

He added, “So we have to rebuild that legacy, taking it to century 2. With the foundation of century 1, we have people that will toe the line to support Nigeria we all seek.”

He went further, “We are not bringing Daily Times to compete, we will make sure that Daily Times does not become the weakest link. It is going to be a celebration of every media outfit. We will build Daily Times as a responsible media organization. A new Daily Times to drive Nigeria’s development.”

He stressed that the new digital platform will champion the cause for development by repositioning it for a feeling that showcase Nigeria in a positive light to the world.

“Leaders must be devoted to the meaning of Nigeria, as we have all seen. Because our feeling of Nigeria is an empire of just sustainability. And we are not going to fail. Just to say that Nigeria is an empire of giving the stories of America and our people of Nigeria. We need to arise clearly towards a new future.

In his welcome address, the managing consultant of Precise Platforms, Bolaji Okusaga said, “We will also be looking for opportunities to collaborate with the group of companies in Nigeria to position the media better.

“Right now, I will have to admit that the media is in transition. What we will find is that these groups are going to be able to have the required control. So a lot of them are going to be able to audition.

“But again, we now see the development of what we call citizen journalism and social blogs that are not actually skewed towards professional reporting. And that’s a real big problem especially when you think about fake news or you think about setting the wrong agenda for the nation.

“So Daily Times is here as part of a centenary to lift the charge and make sure that the media comes back to its rightful place in Nigeria.

“We will move from century one, which is what we’re celebrating now to century two to define the entire media landscape and creating a media-based platform,” he stated.

