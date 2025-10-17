Anambra 2025 : Obi of Onitsha celebrates Ofala festival, prays for peaceful election, condemns insecurity in S’east

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Obi of Onitsha, Anambra State, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, Friday, while celebrating the 2025 Onitsha Ofala festival, which is his 24th since he assumed the throne in 2002, prayed for a peaceful and transparent Anambra State gubernatorial election billed for 8 November, this year.

His words, “This is our 24th Ofala festival since 2002 when I ascended the throne of Ezechima, our ancestor father.

Except for the two year period of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have celebrated the festival in the usual manner. This year is no exception.

“We are most grateful to our creator, the Most High God of the universe, even as we continue to supplicate for His guidance and protection.

An amazing retinue of guests and visitors have come from distant places to join our celebration,” he stated.

On the Anambra State gubernatorial election, Igwe Achebe explained that, “We are gearing up for the off-cycle Governorship election next month.

The campaign is intense among the five major political parties in the contest.

“Our fervent prayer is for a peaceful and transparent election to enable the electorate to freely determine their choice in the true democratic norm and practice,” he pleaded.

The monarch, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the scourge of violence and kidnapping in the Southeast that have continued to mutate in different forms and prayed that the conviction of Simon Ekpa, the Autopilot leader, would curtail the increased violent crimes in the zone.

“We pray that the recent conviction in Finland of Simon Ekpa will contribute to the general reduction of violent crime in the region. Unfortunately, the damage to the economy has grown astronomically in all sectors of human endeavor.

“The SBM intelligence report titled, “Four years of Disruption”, published in May 2025, estimates that some #7.6 trillion has been lost since 2021 when the imposition started”, he explained.

He reiterated that this is the moment for deep reflection among Ndigbo, lamenting that Nigeria and the entire world are leaving us behind due to the deliberate actions of a few purveyors of violence among us.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2