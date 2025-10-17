Abuja buzzing as Duncan Mighty, I Go Dye, MC Pashun, others thrilled at “The Vintage with Gana: Goals Before Gold” edition

Abuja, Nigeria – The Federal Capital Territory was set aglow on Saturday, October 11, 2025, as music and laughter took center stage at the “Goals Before Gold” edition of the highly celebrated comedy and music concert, The Vintage With Gana.

Held at the prestigious Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the event—hosted by veteran comedian and media personality Peter Ogbudu, fondly known as Gana—brought together Abuja’s entertainment elite, socialites, and lovers of premium comedy for an unforgettable night of fun and cultural pride.

The show featured powerhouse performances from Duncan Mighty, I Go Dye, and MC Pashun, who thrilled the audience with electrifying music sets. They were joined by a dynamic lineup of comedy heavyweights including Acapella, MC Pashun, Koboko Master, Abarecom, Icddive and Sarkin Dariya, ensuring laughter echoed throughout the grand hall.

According to the organisers, The Vintage With Gana continues to be more than just a show—it is “a celebration of excellence, culture, and purpose,” reflecting the spirit behind this year’s theme, “Goals Before Gold.”

In his closing remarks, Gana expressed gratitude to his loyal fans, partners, and sponsors for their consistent support, saying their belief in his vision has kept the brand growing stronger every year.

A respected figure in Nigeria’s ’s entertainment circuit, Gana is known not only for his sharp wit and social commentary but also for his humanitarian work, particularly in helping vulnerable individuals and sending less privileged children back to school.

Past editions such as “Deeper Than Thought” and “The Brighter Side of Vintage” had already set high standards, but the 2025 edition took the experience to another level—combining high-quality performances, elegant ambiance, and top-notch audience engagement.

Tickets for the event—ranging from ₦7,000 (Regular) to ₦3.5 million (Premium Table)—sold out days before the show, a testament to its growing demand among Abuja’s fun-loving residents.

The concert was powered by a strong coalition of sponsors and partners including Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Aiben Properties, Luft Online, DevBank NG, The Destination Abuja, The Carpenters House, Landslide Podcasts, Teeling Whiskey Nigeria, and Kay Hikers Club.

With the resounding success of “Goals Before Gold,” The Vintage With Gana once again proved why it remains Abuja’s premier entertainment brand—where comedy meets culture, and music meets meaning.

🔥 Abuja Laughed, Danced, and Celebrated the Vintage Way! 🔥

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2