University of Lagos set to Commission State of the Art Research Center

Secretary/Director, College of Medicine University of Lagos. Dr. Olayinka Obafemi-Moses, Department of Surgery , Professor Adesoji Ademuyiwa, Head of the Department of Physiology, College of Medicine, Prof Ahmed Oloyo, during a Press Conference on the forthcoming Commissioning of Sir Dr Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, Research Centre at LUTH in Lagos, 15/10/2025.

STORY BY CHINYERE IKEANYI

Prof. Ademuyiwa disclosed, ‘the facility will be commissioned on October 20th, 2025. Chief Adebutu will use the facility to commemorate his 90th birthday. Lagos State Governor, Minister of Health, Minister of Education, University of Lagos Vice Chancellor, and other dignitaries are expected.

Prof. Adesoji Ademuyiwa of the Department of Surgery, College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL) has disclosed the Kensington Adebutu Research Centre (KARC) would generate information on cancer, cardiovascular and animal research.

Adebutu is not only donating the multi-billionaire naira project, but also equipping it.

The smart building will attract scholars all over the world. The research that will come out from the facility will put Nigeria on the global map. The returns on investment will be massive in terms of improved health outcomes and indices.

We are usually pacesetters. What this has done is that it has shown the commitment of the CMUL to excellence both in research and output of that research.’

College Secretary/ Director of Administration Dr. Olayinka Obafemi-Moses, disclosed the facility was a product of the Alumni. He added the centre is a multi-dimensional research centre that consist of seminar rooms and laboratories where research students can learn hands-on.

In the area of maintenance, he assured the management would put a board in place that will manage the facility. We are in the business of transactions in knowledge. The facility will enable us to generate new information about several health matters that affect Nigerians. We need to generate the knowledge through research, teach the knowledge, and then the students can learn. We are grateful to Chief Adebutu for his generosity. It will increase the capacity of staff to produce more students and address the ‘japa syndrome. There is also support for environmentally friendly renewable energy. Researchers can also learn remotely.’

Prof. Ahmed Oloyo of the Department of Physiology disclosed, ‘students and members of staff are all excited about the facility. It’s a big project with a multiplier effect. It will put the University of Lagos at the forefront; enhance teaching, learning and will generate a lot of fundable research.’