Tompolo donates N10bn to Delta Security Trust Fund

L-R: Member House of Rep, Bomadi/Patani Fed Constituency, Nicholas Mutu; Chairman, Tantita Security Ltd, Oweizidei Ekpemupolo (Tompolo); Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo; Founder, Coronation Group & Affiliates; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Executive Governor of Delta State, RT Hon (Elder) Sheriff F. O. Oborevwori; Founder & Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia CFR; Senator Fed Republic of Nig, Delta Central, Ede Dafinone; Senator Fed Rep of Nig, Delta South, Joel Onowakpo Thomas at the Launching and Fund Raising Ceremony for the Delta State Security Trust Fund in Asaba, Wednesday.

Barry Agbanigbi, Asaba

.Says no more hiding place for criminals

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has launched the Delta State Security Trust Fund and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous state through public-private partnership in security management.

The event, held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Asaba, brought together captains of industries, security chiefs, community leaders, and top government officials, including the Group Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, who chaired the occasion; Zenith Bank Founder and Chairman, Dr. Jim Ovia, CON, who served as Special Guest of Honour; and the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo who served as Chief Launcher with a donation of N10 billion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Oborevwori said the Security Trust Fund established by law in 2013 was designed as a collaborative platform for mobilizing resources from the private sector to complement government’s investment in security.

He explained that the fund would focus on acquiring modern surveillance equipment, operational vehicles, and communication tools, as well as supporting the training and retraining of security personnel and community vigilante groups across the 25 local government areas of the state.

He said: “Security is not the sole responsibility of government, it is everyone’s business. Without adequate security, development cannot thrive, businesses cannot operate freely, and investors will be reluctant to commit their resources. This Trust Fund represents our shared commitment to peace, public safety, and sustainable growth.”

Oborevwori said his administration rebranded Operation Delta Hawk as Operation Delta Sweep and as a joint task force involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, DSS, and Civil Defence Corps.

While noting that the synergy among these agencies had yielded significant results, including the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition from criminal elements, he outlined the government’s broader strategy for tackling the root causes of insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and youth restiveness through empowerment programmes, agricultural initiatives, and massive infrastructure renewal that have created thousands of jobs.

“Peace and security are better sustained when all citizens, especially women and youths, have opportunities to participate in economic growth,” he said.

He said 0.5 percent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is already allocated monthly to the Security Trust Fund, and appealed for sustained support from the private sector and individuals.

“Your contributions today are not just donations; they are investments in peace, stability, and economic prosperity,” he said, assuring that all funds would be transparently managed.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede, described the launch as a defining moment in the state’s history and commended Governor Oborevwori’s leadership, which he said had transformed Delta into one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and progressive states. “Our Governor is both a driver and an enabler of progress,” he noted. “While others talk, he just gets it done,” he added.

Aig-Imoukhuede announced a personal donation of ₦100 million to the Fund on behalf of himself and his wife, Ofure, and expressed optimism that the initiative would mobilize up to ₦100 billion in 2025.

“This launch does not end today, it begins today. Together, we will continue to strengthen the foundation for Delta’s safety and growth,” he declared.

In his goodwill message, Mr. Jim Ovia commended the governor’s foresight and described the Security Trust Fund as a bold and forward-looking initiative.

He reaffirmed Zenith Bank’s partnership with the state and pledged continued support for its developmental efforts. “Security is the foundation of peace, prosperity, and business growth. This Fund brings together stakeholders to build a safer and more stable environment for citizens and investors alike,” Ovia said.

Also speaking, Chief Keston Pondi, who spoke on behalf of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, lauded the governor for institutionalizing a framework that enables coordinated private-sector participation in tackling security challenges.

He said: “What we are launching today goes beyond a financial contribution, it is a strategic investment in peace, progress, and the protection of lives and property,” pledging Tantita’s full support for the initiative with a princely donation of N10 billion.

In his keynote address, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Marvel Akpoyibo, emphasized that development and security were inseparable and must go hand in hand.

He commended the ongoing transformation of road networks in Delta State, describing it as a major contributor to safety and connectivity. Akpoyibo called for increased investment in technology, training, and collaboration among security stakeholders, stressing that true security could only be achieved through shared responsibility.

Earlier, Executive Secretary of the Delta State Security Trust Fund, Mr Samuel Osasa, said the launch was aimed at reinvigorating the fund to meet emerging security needs.

He disclosed that the Trust Fund had, over the years, provided vehicles, equipment, and support to security agencies, including the recent installation of modern facilities for the State Police Command to enhance implementation of the Delta State Criminal Justice Law 2022.

He appealed to corporate organizations, private institutions, and individuals to partner with the State Security Trust Fund through generous donations, assuring that all contributions would be judiciously utilized in accordance with the law.

The event also featured goodwill messages, pledges of financial support from public and private entities, and renewed calls for collaboration toward ensuring lasting peace and security across Delta State.