Tinubu’s reforms delivering dividends of democracy to the People — Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, FNIPR, has said that the reform agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration has freed up resources, creating headroom for state governments to embark on people-oriented projects.

The Minister made this statement yesterday when he led Commissioners of Information from APC-governed states on an inspection tour of federal and state projects in Borno state, on the margins of their Quarterly Strategic Meeting in the State. “The reform agenda of Mr. President is working. It’s putting resources into the coffers of the subnationals so that they can use it to work for the people,” he added.

At the completed University of Maiduguri 12MW Hybrid Solar Plant, developed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and supported by the World Bank, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mohammed Mele, said the plant serves and meets the energy needs of the university and its teaching hospital, adding that the facility is saving the institution N170 million monthly payment to Electricity Distribution Company.

The group visited the 50MW Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant, commissioned by the President Buhari administration and ramped up to full capacity by the current government, providing a steady energy supply to households and businesses in the city and its environs.

The Borno state government has also constructed 104 mega schools across the 3 Senatorial Districts of the state in the last year, while 35 others are at various stages of completion. During the visit to one of the schools named after President Bola Tinubu, Minister Idris lauded the Gov. Zulum-led Borno government for putting to good use the increased allocation to the state by investing massively in education and the future of the children of the state.

Other projects of the state government visited include the soon-to-be-commissioned fourth flyover of the state, Borno Express Terminus Flyover, for which construction commenced at the beginning of the year. “This is what the synergy between the federal government and the subnationals can do,” said Idris, while attributing the success of the state government in infrastructure development to the collaborative efforts of the Tinubu administration.

Herwa EV station, one of the seven electric vehicle mega charging stations established by the Borno State Government with the support of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), was also inspected, which, according to Idris, aligns with the federal government’s cleaner and renewable energy migration drive.

Work is also progressing on the international wing of the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri. Recall that President Tinubu approved the upgrade of the Maiduguri airport to the status of an international airport in March 2025, making it the only international airport in the North East geo-political zone.