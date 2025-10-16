24.3 C
Public hearing ,members House Ad-hoc Committee with relevant stakeholders , on Mismgt of Spill Clean-Up Funds in N’Delta, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo054

L—R… Member of the Committee Hon Munachim, Alozie,   Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon, Ben Etanabere, representative of the Speaker / chief whip, Hon Bello Kumo and  Chairman  House Ad-hoc Committee on Mismanagement of Spill Clean-Up Funds in the Niger Delta Hon Okpolupm Ettah, during  Public  Hearing, members House  Ad-hoc Committee, with  Relevant  Stakeholders, on the Mismanagement of Spill Clean-Up Funds in the Niger Delta, held at the National Assembly  Complex in  Abuja.

L—R … Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Ben Etanabere, representative of the Speaker / chief whip, Hon Bello Kumo and  Chairman  House Ad-hoc Committee on Mismanagement of Spill Clean-Up Funds in the Niger Delta, Hon Okpolupm Ettah, during  Public  Hearing, members House  Ad-hoc Committee, with  Relevant  Stakeholders, on the Mismanagement of Spill Clean-Up Funds in the Niger Delta, held at the National Assembly  Complex in  Abuja PHOTOS:  Anayo  Opara.

 

