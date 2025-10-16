Public hearing ,members House Ad-hoc Committee with relevant stakeholders , on Mismgt of Spill Clean-Up Funds in N’Delta, held in Abuja

L—R… Member of the Committee Hon Munachim, Alozie, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon, Ben Etanabere, representative of the Speaker / chief whip, Hon Bello Kumo and Chairman House Ad-hoc Committee on Mismanagement of Spill Clean-Up Funds in the Niger Delta Hon Okpolupm Ettah, during Public Hearing, members House Ad-hoc Committee, with Relevant Stakeholders, on the Mismanagement of Spill Clean-Up Funds in the Niger Delta, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

L—R … Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Ben Etanabere, representative of the Speaker / chief whip, Hon Bello Kumo and Chairman House Ad-hoc Committee on Mismanagement of Spill Clean-Up Funds in the Niger Delta, Hon Okpolupm Ettah, during Public Hearing, members House Ad-hoc Committee, with Relevant Stakeholders, on the Mismanagement of Spill Clean-Up Funds in the Niger Delta, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.