Police smash car snatching syndicate, arrest a suspect in Rivers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Police in Rivers State said it has recorded yet another significant breakthrough in the state with the arrest of an armed Robbery/Car Snatch Suspect in Port Harcourt.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the State, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement on Thursday, said operatives of the Command, through intelligence-led Policing and technical support, have arrested one Mr Iruo Young M., a member of a car snatching syndicate terrorising the state.

SP Iringe-Koko said the suspect was involved in snatching a Toyota Avalon car at gun point at Choba, Obio/Akpor local government area on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

She said, “The Rivers State Police Command has made another remarkable achievement in a swift operation and investigation into the viral video circulating on the social media space, depicting an armed robbery incident which involved the snatching of a Toyota Avalon car at gunpoint on October 15, 2025 at Choba area of Port Harcourt.

“Through intelligence-led Policing and technical support, Operatives of the Command have successfully apprehended one of the suspects, identified as Mr Iruo Young M, aged 42 years, at his hideout in Ikoku, Port Harcourt.

“During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime, providing detailed information about his involvement in the robbery incident.

“The suspect is currently in Police custody, and an in-depth investigation has been launched to apprehend the other fleeing suspects, recover the stolen vehicle, and retrieve the firearms used in the commission of the crime.”

The PPRO stated that the State Police Commissioner, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has commended the operatives involved in the operation for their diligence and swift response, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

The Commissioner, according to her, warned that the State will no longer serve as a hiding place for criminals, emphasizing the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in the State.

He also expressed gratitude to the public for their support and cooperation in sharing credible information that facilitated the arrest.