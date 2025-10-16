Police in Anambra arraign three men for engaging in homosexuality

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has arraigned three men for engaging in homosexual acts described in law as unnatural offences, contrary to the provisions of the Criminal Code Act.

A statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga on Thursday, said that the suspects, Chiziterem Nwankwo (aged 20 years), 36 years old Uche Paul and Chinedu Maduekwe (40 years), were brought before the Special Court in Awka following the conclusion of a detailed investigation.

According to him, the three male suspects were remanded in a correctional centre in the state pending further proceedings.

He added, “Their arraignment came after credible intelligence and evidence gathered by police detectives, which led to a comprehensive investigation into their alleged involvement in homosexual acts.

“The case file was subsequently forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice, and upon review, the DPP recommended that the suspects be prosecuted.

Speaking on the development, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reaffirmed the Command’s dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all cases are handled strictly in accordance with legal provisions.

He gave assurance that the Police Command would continue to pursue justice within the framework of the law, while maintaining fairness, professionalism, and due process in all investigations and prosecutions.

The CP further urged members of the public to continue providing timely and useful information that could help security agencies sustain law and order across the State.