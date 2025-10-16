NSE President commends NIMechE for promoting engineering development

L-r … Former National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (Nimeche) Engr Chief Tunde Zedomi, Former National Chairman (Nimeche) Engr. Adeyemi Biodun Oyedepo former National Chairman (Nimeche) Engineer Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun, Chairman, Conference Central Planning Committee, Engr Vera Ntofon; National Chairman (Nimeche), Engr Alhassan Mohammed, (representative of the president Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Margaret Oguntala, Vice President Corporate Services of the (NSE) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, Director, Marine Conservation, Innovation and Technology, Hussieni Shettima. during the Opening ceremony of the 38th International Conference Exhibition and annual general meeting of (Nimeche, held in Lagos, 15/10/2025.

…As Oyetola Calls for Innovation and Partnership in Nigeria’s Blue Economy.

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, represented by Vice president Corporate Service (NSE) Engr Felicia Agubata.has commended the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) for its exceptional contributions to the growth and advancement of engineering and management in Nigeria.

Oguntala represented by Dr Felicia Agubata, Vice President, NSE Corporate Service, gave the commendation during the 2025 International Conference organized by the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers(NIMEechE),held on Tuesday, 14, October 2025.

She praised NIMechE for its dedication to capacity development, evident in its many programs, initiatives, and professional engagements across the country while describing the theme of the 38th International Conference, “Promoting Sustainable Blue Economy through Technological Advancement: The Mechanical Engineering Perspectives,” as apt and forward-thinking.

The President emphasized the crucial role mechanical engineers play in driving the conversation on sustainable development and innovative use of ocean and aquatic resources.

“The theme of this years conference, Promoting Sustainable Blue Economy through Technological Advancement.

” The Mechanical Engineering Perspectives, is apt and forward-thinking. It reflects a strategic alignment with both national aspirations and global efforts towards sustainable development, especially in relation to the responsible and innovative use of our ocean and aquatic resources. Mechanical Engineers have a crucial role to play in driving this conversation, and I am glad that NIMechE is taking the lead.”

“Over the years, NIMechE has demonstrated commendable dedication to capacity development, evident in its many programmes, initiatives, and professional engagements across the country. I congratulate the Executive Committee and all members for sustaining this noble tradition, and I urge you to keep the flag flying even higher.” she said.

Engr. Oguntala noted that the Nigerian Society of Engineers will host its International Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting from December 1st to 5th, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State. The theme is “Engineering Innovation for a Sustainable Blue Economy.”

She encouraged all participants to engage, learn, network, and explore opportunities to collaborate and innovate for the betterment of the profession and the country.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr.Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by Mr Hussaini Shettima, Director, Marine Conservation, Innovation and Technology, has urged mechanical engineers to develop innovations and partnerships to harness opportunities in the maritime sector and drive national growth.

He said the conference theme, “Promoting Sustainable Blue Economy through Technological Advancement: The Mechanical Engineering Perspectives”, was both timely and appropriate.

According to him, Nigeria stands at the threshold of a critical transformation and must harness its vast, untapped ocean and waterway resources for inclusive and sustainable development.

Oyetola emphasized the need for mechanical engineers to develop innovative solutions and partnerships to tap into the vast potential of Nigeria’s ocean and waterway resources.

He highlighted the importance of sustainable development of marine resources, noting that it depends on innovative engineering solutions and resilient infrastructure.

The Minister outlined several areas where mechanical engineers had contributed to the marine and blue economy value chain, as well as emerging gaps requiring their intervention.

“These innovations not only enhance efficiency and lower costs but also position Nigeria to compete confidently in the global blue economy,” he said.

The minister commended NIMechE for consistently upholding professional excellence, noting that mechanical engineers possess the tools, talent, and tenacity to help Nigeria lead the evolving global marine economy.

“I urge you to deepen partnerships with government, academia, and industry; invest in research; promote skills development; and advocate for a blue economy that delivers prosperity, environmental stewardship, and technological excellence.

“The sustainable development of Nigeria’s marine resources depends on innovative engineering solutions and resilient infrastructure,” he said.

Earlier, the NIMechE National Chairman, Mr Alhassan Mohammed, opined that the choice of the conference theme was aimed at supporting the government through the deployment of engineering expertise to develop the sector.

He noted that the NSE, as the umbrella body, often sets strategic directions that its divisions, including NIMechE, collectively promote to advance national growth.

According to Mohammed, NIMechE is well-positioned to assist the government in both technological innovation and infrastructure development.

The guest speaker, Mr Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), described engineers as architects of Nigeria’s future.