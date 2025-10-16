NASENI, CSDG partners to advance Nigeria’s sustainable development

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) recently paid a courtesy visit to the Congress for Sustainable Development of Nigeria (CSDN) Secretariat and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) in Garki, Abuja.

‎Led by Dr. Yahaya Tanko, Technical Assistant to NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) on SDGs, the visit aimed to strengthen collaboration to advance Nigeria’s commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), under the dynamic leadership of EVC Khalil Suleiman Halilu.

‎Dr. Tanko outlined NASENI’s transformative initiatives, emphasizing the agency’s focus on sustainable innovation.

‎A flagship project highlighted was the solar-powered irrigation systems, which utilize photovoltaic technology to reduce fuel costs, minimize environmental impact, and enhance agricultural productivity.

‎Approved by the National Economic Council for a rollout of 50,000 to 100,000 units this dry season, these systems promise to boost food security, generate carbon credits, and improve livelihoods for rural farmers across the country.

‎Dr Tanko also underscored NASENI’s nationwide staff training on SDGs, prioritizing the empowerment of youth and women to drive Nigeria’s sustainable development agenda.

‎Under Halilu’s leadership, NASENI has emerged as a leader in innovation. Recently honored as a Distinguished Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Halilu has spearheaded impactful projects, including the distribution of over one million energy-saving Power Stoves to rural women, advancing SDGs 5 (gender equality) and 7 (clean energy).

‎His DELT-Her program has allocated ₦100 million in grants to support female engineers, fostering gender-inclusive innovation.

‎Halilu’s contributions earned him an African Achievers Award from the UK’s House of Lords, with Vice President Kashim Shettima praising NASENI’s irrigation systems as evidence of Nigeria’s global innovation prowess.

‎The visit solidified a strategic partnership between NASENI and the CSDN office, led by Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire. Both parties committed to pooling resources to address critical challenges, including clean energy, gender equality, and food security.

‎“This collaboration is a roadmap for Nigeria’s sustainable future,” Tanko stated, reflecting Halilu’s vision of innovation-driven progress.

‎NASENI, under Halilu’s transformative leadership, is not merely pursuing SDGs but setting a bold course for a sustainable, equitable Nigeria.

‎Dr Tanko emphasized, “We are building a better tomorrow, starting today.” This alliance marks a pivotal step toward realizing that vision, with Halilu’s innovative drive at its core.