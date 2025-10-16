Kanu fit to stand trial, illness not life threatening, says NMA

27.7 C
by Peter Anayo075

The team of medical experts set up by a Federal High Court to ascertain the health status of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has submitted its report.

The team, led by the President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), told the court that Kanu’s illness wasn’t life-threatening.

The team concluded that Kanu is fit to stand trial.

The medical team was ordered by Justice James Omotosho to ascertain Kanu’s actual health status following conflicting claims on the issue by medical experts engaged by the prosecution and the defence.

In the panel’s report, submitted to the court on October 13 by the prosecution team led by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), part of which was read in the open court during Thursday’s proceedings, it was stated the the defendant’s ailment is not life-threatening.

Based on the report and in the absence of any objection from lawyers to the parties, Justice Omotosho said the court was convinced that the defendant could proceed with the trial.

Justice Omotosho subsequently granted the defendant six consecutive days, with effect from October 23, to open and close his defence.

The judge granted an oral application by his lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN) that Kanu’s legal team be granted the opportunity to discuss with the defendant outside the premises of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Agabi said the defendant’s legal team was afraid that its consultation with him (Kanu) could be tapped or recorded by the DSS.

Justice Omotosho also acceded to Agabi’s request that the private meeting with Kanu be held in the courtroom, during which only the defendant and his lawyers would be present.

By the court’s directive, the private consultation meeting will be held within the courtroom between 9 am and 12 noon on October 22, while the trial will resume on October 23.

 

