Iperu stands still as Tinubu, Akpabio, Abbas, SGF, Govs, others celebrate Abiodun’s mother at 90

L-R: Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; the celebrant, Chief (Mrs.) Victoria Abiodun; wife of the former president, Chief (Mrs.) Bola Obasanjo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, at the 90th birthday Thanksgiving service of Chief (Mrs.) Victoria Abiodun, held at the St. James Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo on Wednesday.

The ancient town of Iperu-Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State was agog on Wednesday as dignitaries across the country converged on St James Anglican Church to commemorate the 90th birthday of Chief (Mrs.) Victoria Abiodun, the mother of the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Among the attendees were Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Senator Adams Oshiomhole; the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Oyo State counterpart, Mr. Seyi Makinde; Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, Former Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole , members of federal and states assemblies, and traditional rulers led by the Ooni of ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi were also in attendance.

The event was also attended by captains of industry, including Group Managing Director, First Bank PLC , Mr. Segun Alebiosun, Executive Chairman, FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, former Group Managing Director (GMD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Bank Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving service, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described Chief (Mrs.) Victoria Abiodun as a pathfinder who had made positive impacts on the lives of children in Ogun State, the Southwest and across the country as a whole.

The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, noted that the celebrant as an educator spent a large part of her life moulding and mentoring the younger generations that had contributed immensely to nation building.

Describing her as a good Christian, President Tinubu said her life would continue to inspire her family and other families in the State, adding that the large number of people that turned out to celebrate her at the gathering was a testament to her resilience and love for mankind.

He said: “Governor Dapo Abiodun has continued to promote the name of the family in the country through his support for the enthronement of good governance in the country.”

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun described his mother as an embodiment of success who played an important role in the life of her children.

The governor noted that her hard work, faith in God, resilience, and a life of selflessness, had helped her children to be successful in life.

Thanking God for sparing his mother’s life to clock 90 years in sound health, the governor said she was greatly supportive of his late father, noting that the celebrant would continue to serve as an inspiration to her children.

The Bishop of Remo Anglican Diocese, Most Reverend Olusina Fape, admonished the celebrant to re-dedicate her life to the service of God as she celebrates her 90 years birthday.

Delivering a sermon with the theme; “The Grateful Heart Receives More Blessings from God,” Most Reverend Fape said the celebrant should thank God for being alive to witness the celebration of her 90th birthday, urging her to forgive those that had wronged her and show love to people around her.

The clergyman, reading from Luke chapter 1 verse 46 to 49, said the life of the woman could be likened to that of Holy Mary who gave birth to Jesus as Chief Mrs. Abiodun gave birth to Prince Dapo Abiodun, who raised the name of the family as the number one citizen of the Gateway state.

He described the celebrant as a devoted and committed Christian who had done a lot in the vineyard of God, noting that her generosity has made her to be chosen as the Iya Egbe Bishop of the church

While urging people to emulate the life of the celebrant, the clergyman commended Governor Abiodun for the massive infrastructural development in the state, adding that the construction of the Gateway International Airport at Iperu-Remo, is a big relief to the people of the state and the neighbouring states, as it would save them the stress of going to Lagos to board flights to their various destinations.