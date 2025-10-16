Ineffective justice system bane of dev – Gov. Mutfwang

.Street cleaners to earn N30,000 monthly

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has stated that when the justice system is not functioning properly, it will hamper development in all facets of society.

Governor Mutfwang said his administration is fully committed to upgrading the legacies of leaders past and continue prioritising the welfare of civil servants in the state.

He made the assertion on Wednesday at the Joseph Gomwalk state secretariat, Jos, as he performed a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the ultra-modern Plateau State, Ministry of Justice office complex.

Governor Mutfwang said when the working environment is not suitable, personnel feel intimidated and shattered to give in their best.

“When we came on board, we discovered that personnel at the Ministry of Justice are battling with challenges of logistics and other allowances. But we quickly responded and purchase 18- seater bus enable them attending proceedings. We also settled their unpaid dressing allowance for four years”, the governor mentioned.

He also raised hope to street cleaners within Jos and Bukuru metropolis, promised that street cleaners to earn nothing less than N30, 000 monthly starting from October ending 2025.

Recalled, the street cleaners whose were ad-hoc staff under the ministry of environment that were recruited during Senator Jonah Jang administration, and since then they are receiving N8,000 monthly. Immediately, Governor Mutfwang came in he upgraded the monthly payments to N15,000, and now promised N30,000, starting from this October.

Underscoring the significance of building the complex worth over N6billion, the honourable commissioner Ministry of Justice and Attorney- General Plateau State, Barr. Philemon Daffi, acknowledged that the ultra modern 21st century edifice will serve as a unified home and one stop shop for all the parastatals in the executive arm of government that administer justice for Plateau people.

According to Daffi, “It will be equipped with:ICT-enabled case management systems ensuring that justice is not delayed. Executive halls for mediation, reconciliation and negotiation promoting adequate and speedy resolution of disputes;The Office of the Public Defender ensuring that the rights of our indigent citizens are protected and promoted, training and conference facilities to continually sharpen the iron of our legal minds.

“The broader impact will be transformative:A Symbol of Hope: For the common man, this building will be a visible, accessible symbol that justice is not a remote concept, but a living, active force in Plateau State.

“A Catalyst for Reform: The Law Reform Commission will have the tools to continually refine our laws, ensuring they remain relevant, righteous and addressing emerging trends in society.An engine of economy: A stable, predictable justice system attracts investment and fosters economic growth, for “by justice a king gives a country stability”.

Engr. Bidemi Olobayo, the managing director of Cavallini construction limited saddled with the responsibility of handling the project assured completion three months ahead of schedule timeframe in tandem with transparency and procurement process.

While expressing gratitude for the vote of confidence bestowed on them, he urged the government to reciprocate with the timely provision of resources to enhance actualisation of the project.