Fashola to deliver UNILORIN Convocation Lecture

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

As the 40th Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Ilorin get underway, the University management has released the programme of activities for the event.

A statement by the Registrar of the University, Mr Mansur Adeleke Alfanla, disclosed that the programme would run from Friday, 17th October to Sunday, 26th October, 2025.

A major highlight of the event is the Convocation Lecture to be delivered by a former Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Titled “The Gen-Z Playbook: Navigating Work and the Real World”, the Convocation Lecture would hold at the University Auditorium beginning at 9:00 a.m.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is also billed to commission some newly completed projects of the University as part of the activities marking the 40th convocation ceremonies.

According to Mr Alfanla, the Convocation Ceremonies will kick off on Friday, October 17, 2025 with a Special Juma’at Service at the University Central Mosque beginning at 1.00 p.m.

​The Registrar, who is also the Secretary to the University Governing Council, added that an Interdenominational Church Service will hold on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at the Chapel of the Light, University Campus

He disclosed that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, will on Monday, October 20, 2025 address a World Press Conference on the ceremonies and the achievements recorded by the University in the last one year.

​Mr Alfanla explained that on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the Convocation Play, titled “Joromi,” will be staged at the University Performing and Film Arts Theatre between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m

​Mr Alfanla also noted that the convocation for graduands who undertook 4 Year programmes and Diplomas will be held at the University Auditorium immediately after the Convocation Lecture on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The Registrar further said that on Thursday, October 23, 2025, the convocation of graduands of 5 and 6 years programmes, as well as postgraduate graduands, will hold.

This will be followed immediately by the investiture of Emeritus Professors.

​Commissioning of projects by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the convocation on the same Thursday would take place at the various project sites at 1:30 p.m. followed at 4.00 p.m. by Staff Merit Awards and Convocation Luncheon.

​Mr Alfanla said that the week-long ceremonies will be concluded with a Special Jumaat Service on Friday, October 24, 2025 at the University Central Mosque by 1:30 p.m. and Thanksgiving Service at St. Thomas Aquinas Chaplaincy on Sunday, October 26, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m.