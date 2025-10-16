Enugu Govt acquires drone to boost surveying operations

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Executive Governor of Enugu Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has fulfilled his promise to improve service delivery and modernize operations in key ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) by acquiring a high quality surveying drone, also known as an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), for the Surveyor General’s Office.

This new technology is fitted with powerful sensors and cameras that record airborne data for mapping, modeling, and analysis of land and infrastructure.

Speaking with newsmen on the procurement of this modern technology and its importance, the Surveyor General, Surv. Chime Justus Uchenna , expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Governor for his good leadership and hard efforts to ensure that the Surveyor General’s Office is prepared to set the standard for others to follow.

He gave assurances of good management of the drone while also pledging his commitment to hard work and timely job delivery for the residents.

Also, it was discovered that the drone is a big improvement in surveying technology, which would allow accurate collection of spatial data.

When put to adequate use, the technology is a faster, safer, and more cost-effective alternative to traditional surveying methods, which are often time-consuming and labour-intensive.

In his remarks, the Director Mapping and Geoformation, Office of the Surveyor General, Enugu State, Surv. Uchechukwu Udeinya said with this investment, the Office is ready to expand its operations and provide more accurate and efficient services to the public.

He stated that this procurement is part of the state government’s efforts to use technology to improve governance and service delivery.

It is worth noting that last year, Enugu State government invested over ₦30 million on modern Hi target surveying equipment for the Office of the Surveyor General.

This investment has already produced good results, greatly increasing the office’s operational efficiency while maintaining a high level of accuracy and precision in surveying operations.

With this new addition, the Office of the Surveyor General is better equipped than ever to assist the state by delivering accurate and dependable surveying services that will aid in infrastructure development, urban planning, and other important projects.

The office’s expanded abilities will surely help the state grow and prosper, strengthening its position as the best among equals.