ECOWAS, World Bank strengthen cooperation , working relationship

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

As part of his engagements on the margins of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington DC, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, was on Tuesday, 14th October 2025 received by Mr Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Regional Vice President for Western and Central Africa.

The two leaders reviewed the World Bank-ECOWAS cooperation programme and also exchanged on the recent developments in the region, including regional integration, peace and security, and governance.

On the cooperation programme, the two leaders reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the various programmes and projects, as well as the challenges encountered and measures to address them in order to enhance the portfolio.

They concurred on the need to convene a deep-dive review of the portfolio and pipeline of projects during the first quarter of 2026.