Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Dangote Refinery reduces diesel price to N910 per litre

by Peter Anayo0296

In a strategic move to ease operational costs for businesses and strengthen the Nigerian economy, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the gantry price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel, from N960 per litre to N910 per litre, effective October 15, 2025.

This comes as the company intensifies the distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to help ease the recent surge in pump prices across the country.

With this adjustment, the Refinery continues to fulfil its mission of advancing energy efficiency, affordability, and sustainability while contributing to Nigeria’s goal of achieving energy self-sufficiency.

 

