CSR: Nigerian Ports Authority empowers Imo Community members with working tools

Victor Duruamaku

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has empowered members of Umuoziri Autonomous Community Inyishi in Ikeduru Local Government Area, Imo state

The Authority, through it’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) intervention donated various economic items to the beneficiaries who went home happily and with gratitude to the management of the Authority (NPA)

Speaking at the event the Managing Director/ CEO of NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho who was represented by the GM, Corporate Affairs , Sir Ikechukwu Onyemekara explained that the intervention is a demonstration of the commitment of the Nigerian Ports Authority to respond to the humanitarian needs of productive communities in the country

According to him, ” this intervention at the Inyishi community in Ikeduru LGA, which is the second, is just the beginning of a cocktail of environmental, social and governance, with which we want to be measured”

The Managing Director further told the people that as a forward looking government agency, the Authority recognizes that it is impact has to be measured beyond trade volumes and cargo through out but must be reflected in how much we respond to our people and value adding communities in Nigeria

He believed that the distribution of the items, Motor buses for commercial purposes, 3.5 KVA electric power generating sets, sewing machines, grinding machines and Deep freezers can be deployed to ameliorate pressing needs of the people

According to him, ” this is not the end but the beginning of more good things to come from the management of the NPA”

The Managing Director however warned that the sustainability of the humanitarian intervention rests heavily on how well the items are maintained

He therefore Implored all the beneficiaries to take front line ownership of this goodwill initiative by maintaining the items so that doors can be opened for others

In appreciation and full of thanks to the management of the Authority, (NPA) and on behalf of the community, the President of Umuoziri National Congress(UNC) Engr Sir Chibuzor Njoku said, ” on behalf of Umuoziri community we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for the generous support in empowering our community for the second time with valuable items

He acknowledged, ” we have received mini buses, sewing machines, chest freezers, grinding machines, electric power generating sets and other essential resources all provided to us free of charge ”

The community president noted that this significant contribution has made tremendous difference in improving the livelihood of the community members and has brought them closer to achieving economic self sufficiency

President Njoku expressed gratitude to Sir, Ikechukwu Onyemakara whose dedication and commitment, according to him, has enabled this partnership with the Nigerian Ports Authority ( NPA)

He went on, ” his efforts have not only uplifted our community but have also fostered a spirit of hope and progress in the community ” pointing out that the ongoing empowerment reaffirms the importance of collaboration between corporate organisations and communities