Awka –Etiti Improvement Union Lagos branch women’s wing 50th anniversary held in Lagos

L-r… Chairman / CEO ISCS Group Chief (Dr) Afam Chukwuma; Executive Chairman of Richbon Group, Chief CJ Muonagolu; his wife received an award Lady Assumpta Muonagolu; President, Awka –Etiti Improvement Union (AIU) Lagos Branch EJiamatu Women, Dr Lady Chinelo Aluka- Ugochukwu, during the 50th Anniversary of (AIU) held at National Stadium in Lagos on I2/I0/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …President of Awka –Etiti Improvement Union (AIU) Lagos Branch, Mr Dennis Offordum, presents an award to Noble lady Barrister Juliet Mbadugha, President, Awka –Etiti Improvement Union (AIU) Lagos Branch EJiamatu Women, Dr Lady Chinelo Aluka- Ugochukwu.

L-r … Chairperson Planning Committee Awka –Etiti Improvement Union (AIU) Women’s Wing, Mrs Chinelo Udeaja; President, (AIU) Lagos Branch Women’s Wing,( EJiamatu Women ) Dr Lady Chinelo Aluka- Ugochukwu; Vice President, Dr (Mrs.) Afoma Okudo.

L-r… Mrs Ngozi Ojiugo Nwobodo: Noble lady, Barrister Juliet Mbadugha, Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, Barrister Joy Ebeledike, during the 50th Anniversary of Awka-Etiti Lagos branch Ejiamatu women.

Nkolofia women during the march pass.

L-r …Chief Martin Ezeakaedobi; Chairman of the occasion, Chief Afamefuna Chukwuma and Mrs Afam Chukwuma Amauche.

L-r …Mr Chief Aluka Ugochukwu; Dr Lady Chinelo Ugochukwu; received award from President of Awka –Etiti Improvement Union (AIU) Lagos Branch, Mr Dennis Offordum; Chief Okeyeigwe (Okenkume ), President, (AIU) Lagos Branch Women’s Wing, Dr Lady Chinelo Aluka-Ugochukwu.

Iruowelle Village Women Association during their match pass.

L-r …Chairperson Planning Committee Awka –Etiti Improvement Union (AIU) Women’s Wing, Mrs. Chinelo Udeaja; Member Mrs. Cecelia Okolo; Vice President and Dr (Mrs.) Afoma Okudo.

E.W.O. Adalfe Queens at the march pass during the 50th Anniversary of (AIU) held at National Stadium in Lagos on I2/I0/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.