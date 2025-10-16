Aviation stakeholders endorse establishment of Aviation varsity to address manpower shortage in industry

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Key stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation sector have shown massive support to the proposed law to establish the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in Abuja, describing it as a timely intervention to address the critical manpower shortage threatening the growth of the aviation and aerospace industry in Africa.

Speaking at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Aviation Technology on Tuesday, stakeholders from government, academia, and industry emphasized that the proposed university would position Nigeria as a continental hub for aviation research, innovation, and training.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar, described the proposed university as a visionary step that aligns with the ministry’s long-term agenda to make Nigeria a global aviation training hub.

He said the ministry initiated AAAU in 2023 to bridge the human capacity gap in the sector and promote indigenous research and innovation.

According to him, the proposed law would give the institution a firm legal foundation and autonomy to sustain its mandate.

“The African Aviation and Aerospace University represents more than an educational institution.

It is the future of aviation manpower development on the continent,” Dr. Abubakar said.

He commended the National Assembly for its foresight in giving legislative force to the university’s establishment, saying it would “strengthen Nigeria’s position as Africa’s aviation and aerospace leader.”

Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji, said the institution had recorded significant milestones since its inception and deserved full legal backing to consolidate its achievements.

He explained that the Federal Government had already allocated 200 hectares of land along Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja, as the permanent site of the university, with several structures completed and relocation already in progress.

“The passage of this Bill will enhance confidence in the university’s credentials, attract global collaborations, and ensure sustainable funding mechanisms,” Aji said.

“It will also help Nigeria achieve its vision of becoming Africa’s leading aviation training and innovation hub.”

The Registrar of AAAU, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, who represented the management, staff, and students, noted that the university had made remarkable progress since commencing operations in 2023 with executive approval from the Federal Government.

He said AAAU had secured necessary accreditations from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and currently runs over seven accredited programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, with pioneer postgraduate students set to graduate this year.

Abdullahi disclosed that the university had also conducted executive capacity-building programmes for key aviation agencies, training over 300 staff of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

“Our support for this Bill is total,” he said. “It will provide the legal framework needed to expand our reach, attract global partnerships, and fulfill Nigeria’s and Africa’s aviation manpower needs.”

The Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Capt. Danjuma Ismail, said the college fully supports the establishment of AAAU, describing it as a complementary effort rather than a competing one.

He noted that while NCAT focuses on professional pilot and technical training, AAAU would fill the academic and research gaps by offering advanced degrees and fostering innovation in the aviation industry.

“Many aviation professionals lack access to postgraduate qualifications. The new university will provide that pathway.

“We are already collaborating with AAAU by providing instructors and technical support, and we urge the National Assembly to pass the Bill without delay.”

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, also supported the establishment of the university, stressing that aviation and aerospace disciplines require not just academic knowledge but also strong institutional culture of discipline, compliance, and safety.

He said the Nigerian Air Force, with its long-standing experience in aviation education, recognized the strategic value of AAAU in advancing national security, economic growth, and Africa’s regional leadership in aerospace technology.

Quoting data from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Boeing’s 2024 forecast, Abubakar said Africa would require over 70,000 new aviation professionals between 2025 and 2044—including 23,000 pilots and 24,000 technicians—underscoring the urgency of capacity development.

“The establishment of AAAU is not just desirable, it is imperative,” he said. “But it must embed discipline in governance, curriculum, and student conduct to produce professionals who can meet global standards.”

Declaring the hearing open, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, described the initiative as a “major step toward transforming Nigeria’s aviation landscape.”

Represented by the House Leader Hon.Prof.Julius Ihonvbere, the speaker said the university would equip Nigerians with advanced skills, reduce dependence on foreign training, and encourage research that supports safety and innovation.

“This initiative will position Nigeria as a hub for aviation and aerospace in Africa.”

Abbas said. “I urge all stakeholders to support this Bill so we can build a robust and sustainable aviation ecosystem.”

Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation Technology, Hon. Tajudeen Abisodun, said the Bill represents a historic opportunity for Nigeria to lead the continent in aviation education, technology, and research.

He emphasized that the university’s governance structure provides for integrity, accountability, and autonomy, enabling it to meet global standards.

“This university is not just for Nigeria—it is for Africa,” Abisodun declared. “It’s a bold declaration that we are ready to lead, innovate, and educate at the highest levels.

Let us rise to this occasion with vision, unity, and purpose.”