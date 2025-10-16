30.1 C
Anambra Guber: Nouvelle perspective makes INEC list of 4 foreign accredited observer groups

by Peter Anayo072

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the list of 64 accredited observer groups licensed to take part in Anambra State governorship election.

Out of this figure, 60 are local while only four are foreign, which include Nouvelle Perspective, British Commission, AUDA NEPAD Nigeria, Embassy Union Delegation to Nigeria and European Union Delegation to Nigeria.

This comes ahead of the Anambra governorship election in which Nouvelle Perspective has also received accreditation.

The National Coordinator of Nouvelle Perspective, Amb. Jim Okolo Chimezie has welcomed the listing of his organisation, saying it is poised to be part of history to get democracy right in the country.

The organization has participated in several election observation missions in Nigeria and beyond.

One of the high-profile elections it took part in was the 2024 election, which produced Donald Trump as the President of the United States.

It also observed Namibia’s election last year, which produced Gideon Boko as the winner.

Nouvelle Perspective has also observed off-season elections in Nigeria in recent times, including Anambra Senatorial Bye-Election and Rivers States local government election as well as Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly vacant positions across the country earlier this year.

Jim Okolo also plays in the oil and gas sector.

In his last election observation mission, he commended the security forces for boosting the confidence of electorate with topnotch security presence.

 

